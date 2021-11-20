Gameday preview: Tulsa

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, Temple is on the road taking on Tulsa today after losing last week’s game 37-8 at home against Houston.

The loss dropped Temple to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play while officially eliminating them from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Owls have been outscored 217-35 during their current losing streak.

Things might not get any easier this week. As first reported by OwlScoop.com, starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis is entering the transfer portal after playing just seven games this season, leaving freshman Justin Lynch to make his fourth start of the season.

As for the Golden Hurricane, they’ve muddled their way to a 4-6 overall record and a 3-3 AAC record just one season removed from competing in the AAC Championship Game. They’re coming off a 20-13 win over Tulane last week.

This is probably Temple’s worst opponent since they traveled to play USF on Oct. 23, a game they lost by 20 points.

Here is how the Owls and the Golden Hurricane match up in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The Owls’ offense is one of the worst units in the country. They rank 122nd out of 130 FBS teams in total offense this season, and their average of 17.2 points per game ranks second to last in the AAC ahead of only Navy.

Part of that is due to inconsistency at the quarterback position. Lynch and Mathis have combined for just 1,854 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Assuming Lynch starts this week, he’ll need to bounce back from two recent poor performances.

The 18-year-old signal caller went 6 of 20 for 20 yards against ECU in relief of Mathis and finished 11 of 24 with 119 yards and two interceptions against Houston.

Temple’s receivers have suffered from poor quarterback play this season. The two leading receivers on the team are Randle Jones and Jose Barbon with 434 and 374 yards, respectively.

As a unit, the Owls’ passing offense ranks second to last in the AAC, averaging just 186.6 yards per game.

They’ll have to contend with Tulsa’s passing defense this week, which ranks sixth in the AAC allowing 232.1 yards per game. Their secondary is led by cornerbacks Travon Fuller and Tyon Davis.

Fuller leads the team in pass breakups with nine and has two interceptions this season, while Davis has recorded eight pass breakups.

Safety TieNeal Martin is also someone worth paying attention to today. He’s got two interceptions and six pass breakups this season, with two coming against Tulane last week.

Temple should try to attack Tulsa in the air today because the Owls’ running game is the worst in the AAC. They are averaging just 110.6 yards per game, and their leading rusher is Lynch with 288 yards despite being the team’s backup quarterback.

Starting running back Edward Saydee has just 273 yards this season, with just 36 yards in Temple’s last two games.

Head coach Rod Carey said Monday the team’s struggles in the running game stem from a combination of running backs making poor reads, bad blocking from the offensive line, and teams crowding the box since they don’t respect Temple’s deep passing attack.

However, Tulsa’s rush defense isn’t anything to write home about. They’re allowing 154 rush yards per game, which ranks eighth in the AAC.

The Golden Hurricane’s second level is helmed by linebackers Justin Wright and Yohance Burnett, who are second and third on the team in total tackles. Tulsa’s best run defenders play on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Jaxon Player is undersized but has been wildly productive this season with 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Defensive end Cullen Wick is another menace up front with 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

If Temple is finally going to run the ball effectively, getting Player and Wick out of their gaps will be crucial.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

Unlike the Owls’ offense, Temple’s defense has put together some decent performances this season, even if they typically only last one half or three quarters.

The Owls held Houston — one of the AAC’s best offenses — to just 10 points in the first half last week thanks to stalwart play from young defenders like Darian Varner, Jordan Magee and M.J. Griffin.

With that said, Temple’s defense did crack eventually and was bailed out multiple times by Houston quarterback Clayton Tune missing wide-open touchdown passes. The Owls also continued the trend of failing to stop the run.

They rank dead last in AAC run defense, allowing 221.2 yards per contest this season. This doesn’t bode well for this week’s matchup against Tulsa’s third-ranked AAC rushing attack.

Their leading rusher is Shamari Brooks, who has recorded six touchdowns and 791 yards, which ranks fourth in the conference. Brooks is an undersized but shifty back who will make Temple pay for missing tackles with ease.

The Golden Hurricane also have productive running backs in Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince. Watkins has 521 yards and Prince has 411, and they’ve combined for six touchdowns.

As for Tulsa’s passing attack, it ranks sixth in the AAC, averaging 244.3 yards per game, and is led by quarterback Brin Davis.

While Davis has started every game this season, his play has been inconsistent at best. He’s completing just less than 60% of his passes for 2,443 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Davis’ top target is unquestionably wide receiver Josh Johnson, who leads the team with 709 yards and has scored three touchdowns this season.

Temple’s pass defense ranks second in the AAC in yards allowed, but some cracks have started to show in recent weeks. They held Tune in check last Saturday, but he missed several open receivers for big plays, including multiple potential touchdowns.

Regardless, Davis’ propensity for turning the ball over should give Temple’s secondary a chance to get back on track this week.

The Owls’ starting cornerbacks, Keyshawn Paul and Cameron Ruiz, have continued to play fairly well this season, as they’ve combined for one interception and four pass breakups.

Temple has gotten solid ball production from safety Jalen Ware in recent weeks. He had an interception against UCF and ECU while recording two pass breakups against Houston.

This game profiles as a tough matchup for Temple’s defense. Tulsa’s running game is undoubtedly its strength on offense, and the Owls’ run defense is easily their biggest weakness.

If the Golden Hurricane are smart, they’ll come out and run straight down Temple’s throat today.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

The Owls kicking game got off to a good start this season but like the rest of the team, it has slowly deteriorated. Punter Adam Barry’s is down to 41.98 yards per punt, and kicker Rory Bell is now only 8 of 14 on field-goal attempts this season.

Bell has made just 1 of his last 5 attempts, and he’s been replaced as the team’s kickoff specialist by freshman Noah Botsford, who is averaging 45 yards per kickoff on two attempts.

In the return game, the Owls have turned to Amad Anderson to handle both punts and kicks. He’s averaging 8.20 yards per punt return and 22.67 yards per kick return.

Tulsa’s kicker, Zack Long, is 14 of 15 on field-goal attempts this season with a long of 50 yards. Their punter, Lachlan Wilson, averages 45.92 yards per punt with 19 landing inside the 20-yard line.

Kamdyn Benjamin, Tulsa’s punt returner, is averaging a measly 2.83 yards per return and Watkins, their primary kick returner, averages 22.75 yards per return.

Temple appears to have a disadvantage in this area, too. Tulsa doesn’t look like much on paper, but it is still clearly better than Temple this season.