Gameday preview: Tulsa
Temple was pummeled by then-No. 20 Miami, 41-7, in front of a majority Miami crowd on a rainy afternoon last Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will now look to turn the page when they open up American Athletic Conference play Thursday night against Tulsa at Chapman Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Against Miami, Temple was simply outmatched against a superior Hurricanes squad that had too much firepower. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.8. Running back Henry Parrish Jr., a fourth-year player who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Temple sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 22 of 39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions, both to fifth-year cornerback Te’Cory Couch. Warner also overthrew wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. on what would have been an easy touchdown to knot the score at seven, and his first interception came in the end zone on a miscommunication with tight end Jordan Smith that ended what was once a promising drive.
As has been the case for much of his young Temple career, Warner didn’t get much time to throw in the pocket. Even double teams were not always successful in slowing down Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, who could wind up as a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Taylor had two tackles and a sack, but he was a big problem on a day in which Temple’s offensive line surrendered 16 quarterback pressures, including six by center Bryce Thoman, who was starting in place of an injured Richard Rodriguez.
But as for Thursday night, Tulsa is not Miami. Not even close. And it could be argued that Thursday night is the biggest game to date of second-year head coach Stan Drayton’s tenure at Temple. He rested four injured starters - Rodriguez, wide receiver Dante Wright, cornerback Jalen McMurray and linebacker Yvandy Rigby - with the hope that they would be ready and better served playing in Temple’s American Athletic Conference opener.
Tulsa, like Temple, is 2-2, and in a very similar position as the Owls entering Thursday night’s game. Tulsa’s two wins, just like Temple, have come against an FCS program (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and a Mid-American Conference team (Northern Illinois,) while their two losses have been decisive losses to two Power 5 programs (Washington and Oklahoma.)
The Golden Hurricane were able to beat the Huskies last weekend despite their quarterback, freshman Cardell Williams, going just 8 of 20 for 102 yards and two interceptions.
Four games into the season, Tulsa has the American’s 12-ranked defense and the league’s 11th-ranked passing offense. There’s no discernible matchup here on the field where Temple is out of its element.
If the Owls squander an opportunity to go 3-2 and grab a win that would go a long way toward bowl eligibility, it’s fair to question where things are headed.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
Temple should look to take advantage of a Tulsa defense that is allowing 32.5 points per game. The Golden Hurricane, of course, have played two ranked teams, allowing 43 points to No. 8 Washington and 66 points to No. 19 Oklahoma.
Warner has been shaky in these first four games of the season, not really showing the promise that he showed at the end of his true freshman season in 2022 in which he was named the American Athletic Conference rookie of the year.
Again, limited time in the pocket has been an issue, and that’s been part of - but not all of - the story with some inaccuracy issues as well. As mentioned earlier, Warner had Anderson open for a walk-in touchdown, which would have tied the game and possibly given Temple momentum, even if the Owls would not have been able to maintain it.
That overthrow came on the drive that ended with the end zone interception. Based on Warner’s postgame comments, it sounded as if Smith made a mistake on his route, but Warner also said it's his job to notice the miscommunication and not make a bad play worse.
Throw everything into the mix, and Warner has passed for an even 1,000 yards through four games with five touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 53.5 percent of his throws.
Thursday night, Warner will face a Tulsa defense ranked 123rd in passing yards allowed per game at 302. They allowed 454 yards to Washington, 476 yards to Oklahoma, and just 128 yards to Northern Illinois. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who leads the FBS in total passing yards with 1,636, racked up 409 yards through the air against the Golden Hurricane, so Tulsa’s strength of schedule is something to consider here.
Tulsa does have some ballhawks, however. They have five interceptions on the season, all coming from a different player. Kanion Williams, who did not play last week against Northern Illinois, had one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, safety Jaise Oliver had one against Washington, Demarco Jones had one against Oklahoma and safeties Kendarin Ray and Dayne Hodge had one apiece against Northern Illinois. That could be troublesome for Warner, who has thrown five interceptions through four games.
Tulsa’s run defense is much better than its pass defense. The Golden Hurricane currently sit tied at 54th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game with 124.2. They are nowhere near as dominant as Miami’s second-ranked rush defense, but they could cause a problem for a struggling Owls running back room.
Linebacker Julien Simon and defensive lineman Ben Kopenski each have 15 total tackles, which is tied for third on the team. Linebacker Mitchell Kulkin and defensive lineman Everitt Rogers have 14 total tackles (fourth on the team), while linebacker Dorian Hopkins and defensive lineman Owen Ostroski have 13 total tackles (fifth on the team).
Temple is averaging an abysmal 46.7 rushing yards per game in three FBS contests this season. The most success they had on the ground was against FCS program Norfolk State when they racked up 290 yards, 142 of which coming from true freshman Joquez Smith.
But against a big step up in competition against Miami, Smith had nowhere to run and had just six carries for four yards. Temple finished the game with just 11 total rushing yards on 16 carries, which is an average of 0.7 yards per carry.
“We didn't move them very well. That was very obvious early,” Drayton said about his team’s run game against Miami. “There were a lot of stalemates. Had a tough time moving them. … I thought the safeties were coming downhill and presented some looks where it canceled out the run game to the perimeter, especially into the boundary. They're a good front.”
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
Temple’s defense simply couldn’t do much to stop Miami last Saturday. The Hurricanes scored on seven of their 11 drives, punting just twice, getting stopped on fourth down once, and running out the clock in their final drive.
Tulsa has only scored 25 or more points once, and that came in a 42-7 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It scored 10 points, 17 points and 22 points against Washington, Oklahoma and Northern Illinois, respectively.
The Golden Hurricane offense isn't one that Temple should dominate, but it can be one the Owls can contend with, especially if single-digit cornerback Jalen McMurray and single-digit linebacker Yvandy Rigby, who were both out against Miami, return. Drayton said Monday that all of his four injured starters who missed the Miami game were “day to day” heading into the Tulsa ame.
McMurray and the rest of the secondary will have to keep an eye on wide receiver Marquis Shoulders. At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, the redshirt sophomore is second on the team with 11 receptions but leads the team with 207 yards and three touchdowns.
The Owls’ only interception of the season came in Week 1 against Akron when safety Tywan Francis picked off DJ Irons to seal the game. Tulsa’s redshirt freshman quarterback Cardell Williams has five interceptions in four games. If there was ever a game for Temple to snap its three-game streak without a takeaway through the air, it's this one.
Tulsa is averaging 169.5 rushing yards per game, which is 46th in the FBS. It could be a handful for a Temple front that is allowing 195.25 rushing yards per game.
The Golden Hurricane have four running backs averaging at least four yards per carry on at least 15 total carries. Redshirt senior Anthony Watkins has 243 yards on 58 carries (4.2 yards per carry), redshirt senior Jordan Ford has 215 yards on 49 carries (4.4 yards per carry), redshirt sophomore Bill Jackson has 166 yards on 29 carries (5.7 yards per carry,) and redshirt junior Tahj Gary has 75 yards on 16 carries (4.7 yards per carry).
Rigby and fellow linebackers Layton Jordan, Diwun Black, D.J. Woodbury and single-digit Jordan Magee will be the second line of defense for the Owls’ defensive front against Tulsa’s run game. If their running backs can find holes and Temple’s linebackers struggle with gap discipline, as they admit they have on several occasions through four games, it could be hard for McMurray, Francis, single-digit safety Alex Odom and the rest of the secondary to bring them down.
Temple has 10 players with double-digit tackles this season, and they're going to need every one of them to step up against Tulsa. They're not a dominant offense, but they're one that will be able exploit the Owls’ defense if they're not at the top of their game.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Redshirt freshman safety Sam Martin was once again tasked with returning kickoffs. He had a nice day, racking up 115 yards on six attempts for an average of 19.2 yards per attempt. Two of Tulsa kickoff specialist Michael Slaba’s five kickoffs went for touchbacks, so Martin could get a chance at some returns Thursday night.
Redshirt junior Dante Wright, a Colorado State transfer, had been responsible for returning punts but did not play against Miami. Instead, Amad Anderson Jr. was back returning punts, calling a fair catch on Miami’s only two punts of the game.
For Tulsa, wide receiver Kamdyn Benjamin and running back Jordan Ford split kick return duty against Northern Illinois, each returning one kickoff for 18 yards and 15 yards respectively. Benjamin also returned one punt for nine yards.
Owls true freshman punter Dante Atton was busy against Miami. The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Melbourne, Australia had five punts for 219 yards, which was good for an average of 43.8 yards per punt. His longest punt was 57 yards and he had one land within the 20-yard line.
Tulsa placekicker Chase Meyer has been perfect on all four of his field goal attempts this season, with a long of 44 yards.