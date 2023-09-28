Temple was pummeled by then-No. 20 Miami, 41-7, in front of a majority Miami crowd on a rainy afternoon last Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will now look to turn the page when they open up American Athletic Conference play Thursday night against Tulsa at Chapman Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Against Miami, Temple was simply outmatched against a superior Hurricanes squad that had too much firepower. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.8. Running back Henry Parrish Jr., a fourth-year player who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Temple sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner completed 22 of 39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions, both to fifth-year cornerback Te’Cory Couch. Warner also overthrew wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. on what would have been an easy touchdown to knot the score at seven, and his first interception came in the end zone on a miscommunication with tight end Jordan Smith that ended what was once a promising drive.

As has been the case for much of his young Temple career, Warner didn’t get much time to throw in the pocket. Even double teams were not always successful in slowing down Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, who could wind up as a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Taylor had two tackles and a sack, but he was a big problem on a day in which Temple’s offensive line surrendered 16 quarterback pressures, including six by center Bryce Thoman, who was starting in place of an injured Richard Rodriguez.

But as for Thursday night, Tulsa is not Miami. Not even close. And it could be argued that Thursday night is the biggest game to date of second-year head coach Stan Drayton’s tenure at Temple. He rested four injured starters - Rodriguez, wide receiver Dante Wright, cornerback Jalen McMurray and linebacker Yvandy Rigby - with the hope that they would be ready and better served playing in Temple’s American Athletic Conference opener.

Tulsa, like Temple, is 2-2, and in a very similar position as the Owls entering Thursday night’s game. Tulsa’s two wins, just like Temple, have come against an FCS program (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and a Mid-American Conference team (Northern Illinois,) while their two losses have been decisive losses to two Power 5 programs (Washington and Oklahoma.)

The Golden Hurricane were able to beat the Huskies last weekend despite their quarterback, freshman Cardell Williams, going just 8 of 20 for 102 yards and two interceptions.

Four games into the season, Tulsa has the American’s 12-ranked defense and the league’s 11th-ranked passing offense. There’s no discernible matchup here on the field where Temple is out of its element.

If the Owls squander an opportunity to go 3-2 and grab a win that would go a long way toward bowl eligibility, it’s fair to question where things are headed.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple should look to take advantage of a Tulsa defense that is allowing 32.5 points per game. The Golden Hurricane, of course, have played two ranked teams, allowing 43 points to No. 8 Washington and 66 points to No. 19 Oklahoma.

Warner has been shaky in these first four games of the season, not really showing the promise that he showed at the end of his true freshman season in 2022 in which he was named the American Athletic Conference rookie of the year.

Again, limited time in the pocket has been an issue, and that’s been part of - but not all of - the story with some inaccuracy issues as well. As mentioned earlier, Warner had Anderson open for a walk-in touchdown, which would have tied the game and possibly given Temple momentum, even if the Owls would not have been able to maintain it.

That overthrow came on the drive that ended with the end zone interception. Based on Warner’s postgame comments, it sounded as if Smith made a mistake on his route, but Warner also said it's his job to notice the miscommunication and not make a bad play worse.

Throw everything into the mix, and Warner has passed for an even 1,000 yards through four games with five touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 53.5 percent of his throws.

Thursday night, Warner will face a Tulsa defense ranked 123rd in passing yards allowed per game at 302. They allowed 454 yards to Washington, 476 yards to Oklahoma, and just 128 yards to Northern Illinois. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who leads the FBS in total passing yards with 1,636, racked up 409 yards through the air against the Golden Hurricane, so Tulsa’s strength of schedule is something to consider here.

Tulsa does have some ballhawks, however. They have five interceptions on the season, all coming from a different player. Kanion Williams, who did not play last week against Northern Illinois, had one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, safety Jaise Oliver had one against Washington, Demarco Jones had one against Oklahoma and safeties Kendarin Ray and Dayne Hodge had one apiece against Northern Illinois. That could be troublesome for Warner, who has thrown five interceptions through four games.

Tulsa’s run defense is much better than its pass defense. The Golden Hurricane currently sit tied at 54th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game with 124.2. They are nowhere near as dominant as Miami’s second-ranked rush defense, but they could cause a problem for a struggling Owls running back room.

Linebacker Julien Simon and defensive lineman Ben Kopenski each have 15 total tackles, which is tied for third on the team. Linebacker Mitchell Kulkin and defensive lineman Everitt Rogers have 14 total tackles (fourth on the team), while linebacker Dorian Hopkins and defensive lineman Owen Ostroski have 13 total tackles (fifth on the team).

Temple is averaging an abysmal 46.7 rushing yards per game in three FBS contests this season. The most success they had on the ground was against FCS program Norfolk State when they racked up 290 yards, 142 of which coming from true freshman Joquez Smith.

But against a big step up in competition against Miami, Smith had nowhere to run and had just six carries for four yards. Temple finished the game with just 11 total rushing yards on 16 carries, which is an average of 0.7 yards per carry.

“We didn't move them very well. That was very obvious early,” Drayton said about his team’s run game against Miami. “There were a lot of stalemates. Had a tough time moving them. … I thought the safeties were coming downhill and presented some looks where it canceled out the run game to the perimeter, especially into the boundary. They're a good front.”