Gameday preview: UAB
Temple’s 27-23 loss at USF last Saturday dropped the Owls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play. It also pretty much squandered the chance to keep the Owls’ bowl-eligibility hopes alive (there’s a chance that some 5-7 teams could get into bowls depending upon how things play out) and kept second-year head coach Stan Drayton winless on the road during his Temple tenure.
Temple will now head to Birmingham, Alabama to play UAB Saturday, where the Blazers are coached by Trent Dilfer, a former sixth overall pick who spent 14 years as an NFL quarterback, was named to the Pro Bowl in 1997 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won Super Bowl 35 with the Baltimore Ravens.
Kickoff at Protective Stadium is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
Against USF, tight end Jordan Smith and wide receivers Zae Baines and Dante Wright each had touchdown receptions. Tight end David Martin-Robinson had seven catches for 102 yards, bringing his career receiving yards total to 1,097 and making him just the third tight end in program history to reach the 1,000 career yards mark. His fumble after a 30-yard catch and run, however, was a critical turnover in the game.
The good news for Temple is that UAB is the American’s second-worst defense, one that has allowed 37.4 points per game.
However, the Blazers do have a solid secondary that is allowing just 212.9 passing yards per game, which is 45th in the FBS. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner had one of the worst games of his career last week, and having to play a team that’s had success stopping the pass may be a tough matchup to bounce back against.
Of all the players in UAB’s secondary, senior safety Keondre Swoopes is the best. He was named by Pro Football Focus as a preseason first-team all American Athletic Conference player and was named to PFF’s college football team of the week for Week 11 after his five-tackle, one-interception, two-forced-fumble and one-fumble-recovery performance against Navy last Saturday. Swoopes is not alone, however, sharing the field with 2021 Conference-USA all-freshman cornerback Mac McWilliams.
Swoopes, who will be one of 11 seniors honored on senior day this Saturday, is the leader of the secondary, so he’ll be key in stopping Temple’s 36th-ranked passing offense.
“He’s dependable and he helps us get lined up,” Dilfer said of Swoopes at his weekly press conference Monday. “Kind of the general of the secondary. He’s a very versatile player; he’s played three secondary positions. … Swoopes is definitely a guy that we want to make sure we play our best football for.”
UAB is coming off a 31-6 loss to a run-heavy team in Navy last Saturday, but Temple has a completely different approach. The Owls are a team that relies heavily on its passing game, so the Blazers will need to completely switch game plans, a task Dilfer compared to high school football.
Dilfer is no stranger to Warner, who he coached at the “Elite 11” quarterback camp. He’s also close friends with Warner’s father, NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner. Despite E.J. being undersized by traditional quarterback standards, Dilfer compared him to Kurt in terms of his mechanics, consistency and fast eyes, and he even admitted that he is more mobile than his Super Bowl winning, two-time NFL MVP father.
Dilfer believes Warner is the best passer in the AAC and will present the toughest task for his 3-7 team Saturday.
“I think the biggest challenge this week is the quarterback,” Dilfer, who’s in his first year as UAB’s head coach, said. “He is a fantastic player. Not just good, he is fantastic. He will dissect you if you’re not on your Ps and Qs. It’s not just playing the system. It’s playing the player, too.”
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
Temple’s defense allowed just 20 points against USF last Saturday, the third-fewest the Owls have given up in a game all season aside from the nine they allowed to Norfolk State and 18 to Navy. The secondary permitted 316 passing yards, but safety Tywan Francis picked up his second interception of the season. He remains the only Temple player to have recorded an interception in 2023.
This Saturday, Temple will be facing a UAB team that is seventh in The American in points scored per game (28.3) and fifth in The American in total yards per game (438.9.) However, the Blazers were shut down by Navy last week, scoring just six points on 37- and 29-yard field goals by senior placekicker Matt Quinn.
Despite the offense’s lackluster performance last week and UAB’s bowl hopes also being crushed, Dilfer is keeping a positive outlook on the remainder of the season, using the last two games to improve.
“I don't want to use the word 'discouraged,' although I'm sure some are,” Dilfer said. “I'd be an idealist to think that some aren't discouraged. I'm not. I think I fought it yesterday. I'll be honest with you: yesterday was about as low as I've been, but the pity party lasted about ten minutes, and I picked myself up and moved on. You can be disappointed, but still have hope, and I think the hope is to get better. The hope is to continue to lay a strong foundation. The hope is to put your best foot forward for these seniors.”
Temple’s defense will be contending with two of the better players in UAB’s history at their respective positions in fifth-year running back Jermaine Brown Jr. and fifth-year quarterback Jacob Zeno.
Brown’s 4,673 career all-purpose yards are the most in program history, and he's just four receptions shy of having the most in program history by a running back and nine yards shy of having the third-most rushing yards of any UAB player. For his career, the 2021 Conference USA honorable mention, 2022 second-team all Conference USA and PFF 2023 preseason first-team all-American Athletic Conference player has 2,809 rushing yards, 722 receiving yards and 1,142 kick return yards.
Zeno, on the other hand, transferred from Baylor after just six appearances for the Bears in three seasons. He played in nine games for UAB last season with two starts before becoming the everyday starter this season.
A former four-star recruit who was ranked by Rivals as the seventh-best quarterback in the 2019 class, Zeno is having one of the best seasons in program history while also becoming one of the most accurate passers in the entire country. His 243 completions are the most in a single season in UAB history and he's just 585 yards shy of having the most passing yards in a single season in UAB history. In terms of how he stacks up on a national scale, he's third in completion percentage at 74.8% and fourth in completions per game with 27.
Zeno, however, is coming off a rough game against Navy in which he threw two interceptions and was sacked four times, and that’s where defensive coordinator Everett Withers’ unit can make its mark. The Blazers’ offensive line has allowed 28 sacks this season, which puts them at 103rd among all FBS programs in that statistical category.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Neither team has a sure thing in the kicking game. Temple placekicker Camden Price missed a 46-yard field goal and an extra point, and UAB's Quinn missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in addition to the two he made.
UAB hasn’t scored on special teams or done much in the return game. McWilliams has returned just five punts this season, with a long of just 19 yards. Brown is the Blazers’ primary kick returner and does have a 49-yard return to his credit.