Temple’s 27-23 loss at USF last Saturday dropped the Owls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play. It also pretty much squandered the chance to keep the Owls’ bowl-eligibility hopes alive (there’s a chance that some 5-7 teams could get into bowls depending upon how things play out) and kept second-year head coach Stan Drayton winless on the road during his Temple tenure.

Temple will now head to Birmingham, Alabama to play UAB Saturday, where the Blazers are coached by Trent Dilfer, a former sixth overall pick who spent 14 years as an NFL quarterback, was named to the Pro Bowl in 1997 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won Super Bowl 35 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff at Protective Stadium is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Against USF, tight end Jordan Smith and wide receivers Zae Baines and Dante Wright each had touchdown receptions. Tight end David Martin-Robinson had seven catches for 102 yards, bringing his career receiving yards total to 1,097 and making him just the third tight end in program history to reach the 1,000 career yards mark. His fumble after a 30-yard catch and run, however, was a critical turnover in the game.

The good news for Temple is that UAB is the American’s second-worst defense, one that has allowed 37.4 points per game.

However, the Blazers do have a solid secondary that is allowing just 212.9 passing yards per game, which is 45th in the FBS. Temple quarterback E.J. Warner had one of the worst games of his career last week, and having to play a team that’s had success stopping the pass may be a tough matchup to bounce back against.

Of all the players in UAB’s secondary, senior safety Keondre Swoopes is the best. He was named by Pro Football Focus as a preseason first-team all American Athletic Conference player and was named to PFF’s college football team of the week for Week 11 after his five-tackle, one-interception, two-forced-fumble and one-fumble-recovery performance against Navy last Saturday. Swoopes is not alone, however, sharing the field with 2021 Conference-USA all-freshman cornerback Mac McWilliams.

Swoopes, who will be one of 11 seniors honored on senior day this Saturday, is the leader of the secondary, so he’ll be key in stopping Temple’s 36th-ranked passing offense.

“He’s dependable and he helps us get lined up,” Dilfer said of Swoopes at his weekly press conference Monday. “Kind of the general of the secondary. He’s a very versatile player; he’s played three secondary positions. … Swoopes is definitely a guy that we want to make sure we play our best football for.”

UAB is coming off a 31-6 loss to a run-heavy team in Navy last Saturday, but Temple has a completely different approach. The Owls are a team that relies heavily on its passing game, so the Blazers will need to completely switch game plans, a task Dilfer compared to high school football.

Dilfer is no stranger to Warner, who he coached at the “Elite 11” quarterback camp. He’s also close friends with Warner’s father, NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner. Despite E.J. being undersized by traditional quarterback standards, Dilfer compared him to Kurt in terms of his mechanics, consistency and fast eyes, and he even admitted that he is more mobile than his Super Bowl winning, two-time NFL MVP father.

Dilfer believes Warner is the best passer in the AAC and will present the toughest task for his 3-7 team Saturday.

“I think the biggest challenge this week is the quarterback,” Dilfer, who’s in his first year as UAB’s head coach, said. “He is a fantastic player. Not just good, he is fantastic. He will dissect you if you’re not on your Ps and Qs. It’s not just playing the system. It’s playing the player, too.”