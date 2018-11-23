At a Glance

Temple at UConn

Saturday, Nov. 24

3:30 p.m.

Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn.

Television: ESPNU

Radio: WTEL 610 ESPN

WHIP - Online at whipradiotu.com or on the RadioFX app (Dan Wanser, Vince Coll and Jimmy Freas)

HEAD COACHES

TEMPLE

Geoff Collins

Career record: 14-10 (second season)

UCONN

Randy Edsall

Career record: 100-123 overall (19th season); 78-89 (14thseason, second stint at UConn)

KEY PLAYERS

TEMPLE

QB Anthony Russo – 2,335 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

RB Ryquell Armstead – 1,042 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry

WR Ventell Bryant – 46 receptions, 641 yards, 3 touchdowns, 13.9 yards per catch

WR Isaiah Wright – 33 receptions, 368 yards,3 touchdowns; 2 punt return touchdowns

DT Michael Dogbe – 63 total tackles,12.5 TFLs, 7.0 sacks

CB Rock Ya-Sin – 12 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions

S Delvon Randall – 67 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles

UCONN

QB David Pindell– 1,115 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns; 1,862 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

RB Kevin Mensah– 948 yards, 6 touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry

WR Hergy Mayala– 37 receptions, 329 yards, 5 touchdowns

S Tyler Coyle – Team-best 100 total tackles

LB Darrian Beavers– Team-high 4 sacks, 2 pass break-ups

When Temple is on offense

The only storyline in the second half Saturday should involve whether Temple will cover the point spread, which could be a tall order. The Owls are 29-point favorites, and it’s been eight seasons since they’ve been favored by that high a margin.

Temple should be able to roll against a UConn defense that sits dead last out of all 129 FBS programs in scoring defense, with the Huskies having allowed a forgettable 49.8 points per game. Even in UConn’s lone win, a victory over FCS Rhode Island, the Huskies gave up 49 points.

After throwing for a combined 681 yards and seven touchdowns against Cincinnati and UCF, redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo could potentially be in line for a bigger game statistically at UConn after being more of a game manager in the Owls’ wins over Houston and USF. The Huskies have allowed 32 passing touchdowns this season, so it could be a big day for Ventell Bryant, who is now the program’s all-time leader in both yards and receptions, and Branden Mack, Isaiah Wright and Randle Jones.

UConn safety Tyler Coyle has been busy in the secondary as the team’s leading tackler with 100. Linebacker Darrian Beavers has a team-high four sacks. Again, the Huskies haven’t made life difficult for anyone on defense, so neither player has enough help to be a game-wrecker Saturday.

Temple head coach Geoff Collins has twice declined questions - once after last Saturday's game and again Tuesday during his weekly press conference - about the status of injured center Matt Hennessy, who left the UCF game with an apparent knee injury. In his place, Vincent Picozzi has moved from guard to center, Jaelin Robinson has moved from left tackle to right guard, and true freshman Isaac Moore has started at left tackle. If there is a chance of Hennessy playing again this season, it would be hard to imagine Collins and the staff rushing him back to play against a bad UConn team.

When Temple is on defense

For as dreadful as UConn has been this season, the Owls will be facing one of the conference’s best overall players in dual-threat quarterback David Pindell, a player Temple recruited out of Lackawanna College. The 6-foot, 198-pound senior is ninth nationally in rushing yards and leads all FBS quarterbacks with 1,115. A 100-yard rushing game Saturday would be Pindell’s seventh of the season.

How Temple elects to defend Pindell will be the question. It could be feasible for Collins and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker to use Sam Franklin as a spy on Pindell. Franklin has played everything from rush end to nickel back this season for the Owls, and he had a career-high 10 tackles in Temple’s win at Navy when the Owls were charged with defending an obviously run-heavy offense. He also recorded a pair of tackles and made a noticeable difference last week when Temple shut out USF in the second half. Franklin, who had been ejected for targeting the previous week in the second half of the Houston game, had to sit out the first half against USF when the Bulls jumped out to a 17-0 lead.