Gameday preview: USF

After taking its bye week to gameplan and get healthy, Temple will travel to play USF at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Owls are looking to bounce back after falling 52-3 against the now No. 2-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.

There were not many positives to take away from Temple’s performance against the Bearcats. Quarterback D'Wan Mathis spent the game running for his life as the Owls’ offensive line crumbled and surrendered six sacks, with five coming while Mathis was in the game, and Temple’s defense turned in its worst collective performance of the season.

The Owls should have an opportunity to get on track this week against a struggling USF team. The Bulls come into the game with a 1-5 overall record and a 0-2 record in American Athletic Conference play, with their lone win coming against Florida A&M.

Here is how Temple matches up with USF in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The Owls’ offense is the definition of inconsistency this season, but they rank near or at the bottom of the conference in almost every major offensive category. They rank ninth in points per game (23.3), last in rushing yards per game (121.7), and ninth in passing yards per game (221.3.)

Despite this, Mathis has shown flashes of consistently strong play this season. He’s thrown for 882 yards, five touchdown passes and is completing 61.36 percent of his passes this season. Mathis has proven his arm talent and athleticism are enough to keep Temple’s offense moving, but he will need way more help from his supporting cast against the Bulls.

The Owls have gotten almost nothing from their running backs this season.

Edward Saydee leads the team in rushing with a measly 191 yards and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Behind him is Tayvon Ruley with 152 yards, and backup quarterback Justin Lynch is third with 129 yards.

This week is Temple’s best chance to turn the tide of its rushing attack. USF totes the worst rushing defense in the AAC, as the Bulls are allowing 226.2 rushing yards per game and are allowing 6.0 yards per attempt.

Part of the reason USF struggles to stop the run is that it deploys a 3-3-5 defense. This alignment focuses more on stopping the pass — especially RPOs — instead of stacking defenders against the run.

Mathis and Temple’s offense should be getting some much-needed help with the return of Randle Jones this week. The graduate student receiver was the team’s leading pass catcher before missing the past three games with an injury.

In his stead, Jose Barbon stepped up to lead the Owls receiver room. He’s recorded 26 catches for 325 yards and one touchdown this season.

On the flip side, one of Temple’s best playmakers, Jadan Blue, is struggling this season. Blue has caught 20 passes this season but is gaining just 5.65 yards per catch, which ranks last on the team for players who have caught more than five passes.

USF’s passing defense ranks eighth in the AAC and is allowing 275.8 yards per game while giving 8.03 yards per attempt.

The Bulls’ cornerbacks are a young, unproven group, with not a single one being an upperclassman. Linebacker Dwayne Boyles leads the team in interceptions with two, and linebacker Damaurez Bellamy leads the team in pass breakups with three.

Another thing to keep an eye out for in this game is Temple’s offensive line. Right tackle Michael Niese’s status for the game is unknown, and head coach Rod Carey called him the team’s most consistent performer upfront this week.

Against Cincinnati, Wisdom Quarshie entered the game at right guard, allowing Adam Klien to kick out to right tackle, replacing Niese.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

The Owls’ defense turned in its worst performance of the season against the Bearcats. Despite this, the passing defense still ranks second in the AAC and ninth in the FBS. They are allowing just 166.5 yards per game.

They are getting strong play from transfer cornerbacks Keyshawn Paul and Cameron Ruiz, who have prevented big plays and made plays on the ball this season. Paul has an interception and forced fumble, while Ruiz leads the team in pass breakups with four.

USF’s passing offense is the worst in the AAC — if you disregard Navy, who almost never throws the football. The Bulls’ passing attack is led by quarterback Timmy McClain and wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

McClain has thrown for 929 yards, is completing 54.70 percent of his passes and has thrown for just one touchdown this season. Weaver has recorded 21 catches for 380 yards and one touchdown.

McClain’s main threat to Temple’s defense will come from his ability to scramble outside the pocket. He ranks third on the team in rushing yards with 182 net yards and has added a touchdown. The Bulls’ leading rusher is running back Jaren Mangham, who has recorded 264 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

If USF is going to move the ball against Temple, it will likely come on the ground. The Owls’ rushing defense ranks eighth in the AAC and is allowing 188.2 rushing yards per game.

Like USF, Temple also plays with more than two safeties for long stretches, making them susceptible to the run. And the Owls might be even more susceptible to the run this week as they will be without leading tackler Amir Tyler, who got upper body surgery this past weekend.

Up-and-coming safety M.J. Griffin is second on the team in tackles and will likely have to take some of Tyler’s run-fit responsibilities this week. There is also a good chance safeties Alex Odom and Jalen Ware, who did not play against Cincinnati, see increased playing time during Tyler’s absence.

One advantage Temple should have for stopping USF’s run game is the play of its linebackers. William Kwenkeu, Jordan Magee, Yvandy Rigby and Geroge Reid are all having productive seasons. Rigby being moved to the starting BUBO position is allowing Temple to put its best four defenders on the field at the same time. Results against Cincinnati weren’t great, but playing an opponent like USF should give a more accurate barometer for where this group is at.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

After a somewhat shaky start to the season, Temple’s special teams have quietly improved in recent weeks. Temple did not allow a long punt or kickoff return against either Memphis or Cincinnati.

They are also getting quality performances from kicker Rory Bell and punter Adam Barry this season. Barry is averaging more than 45 yards per punt and hit nine punts over 50 yards this season, while Bell is 7 of 9 on field goal attempts this season, including a 55-yard kick he hit against the Bearcats.

One facet of special teams Temple is still struggling in is punt returns. Both Blue and Amad Anderson muffed a punt against the Bearcats, and the Owls are averaging just 4.7 per return this season.

As for USF, they rely on punter Andrew Stokes and kicker Spencer Shrader in the kicking game. Stokes is averaging just 39.85 yards per punt this season, but Shrader is perfect on seven field goal attempts this season, including three makes from more than 40 yards.

In the return game, Weaver handles punt return duties and is averaging 14.71 yards per return this season. Kick returns are mostly handled by running back Brain Battie, who is averaging 28.56 yards per return.