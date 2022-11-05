After falling in overtime at Navy last Saturday and moving to a season-high four-game losing streak, Temple returns to Lincoln Financial Field Saturday to face off against South Florida in a battle of the last two winless teams in the American Athletic Conference.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Temple leads the all-time matchup with USF, 5-3. USF’s only conference win last year came over the Owls in Tampa, but before that, Temple had won the previous three matchups. Temple has also won all four matchups when these two teams meet up in South Philly.

The Bulls are 1-7 and 0-4 in conference play this season. Their only win came against Howard back in week two. USF did have a much tougher nonconference schedule than the Owls, as they lost to BYU, Florida, and Louisville. In the AAC, they have lost to East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston and 19th-ranked Tulane.

Temple, once again, is dealing with injuries heading into Saturday’s game. Wide receiver Adonicas Sanders suffered a knee sprain two weeks ago against Tulsa that led him to miss the second half of that game and all of last week’s game at Navy. First-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton said Monday that Sanders was doing “much better” in recovering from his knee sprain but offered no definitive status on his behalf for Saturday.

Center Adam Klein and guards James Faminu and Richard Rodriguez all missed last week’s game, forcing the team to start its eighth different offensive line combination in as many weeks. Drayton said Monday that he felt “pretty good” about Klein but stopped short of saying he would definitely play Saturday, and Drayton said Faminu is “fighting his butt off to get back.” Rodriguez will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion from a car accident last week.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

USF has the worst scoring defense in the AAC. The Bulls have allowed 38 points, 206 yards rushing and 282 yards through the air per game. They have six interceptions and six fumble recoveries on the season. USF’s leading tackler is senior linebacker Dwayne Boyles, who leads the team with 76. That's 31 tackles more than USF’s second-leading tackler, sophomore linebacker D.J. Gordon.

As previously noted, Temple has started eight different offensive line combinations in as many weeks, and Owls freshman quarterback E.J Warner has started seven of those games. Along with more instability on the offensive line, Warner was also not helped by five drops in the game. But with USF having the second-worst pass defense in the conference, this is an opportunity for Warner to have one of his more consistent games at quarterback.

Edward Saydee has taken control of the running back job for the Owls. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound redshirt sophomore from Penn Charter gained 61 yards on 14 attempts last week, although 24 of those yards came on carry, but he also became a reliable check-down option for Warner in the passing game as well. His 56 yards receiving marked the highest total posted by any Temple running back this season. It was one of the missing elements of the Owls’ passing attack that Temple has been looking for from its running back room.

Single-digit left tackle Isaac Moore is the only offensive lineman to start in all eight games. Without Klein, Faminu, and Rodriguez, Jimto Obidegwu got his first start of the season at left guard, Wisdom Quarshie started at center, and Bryce Thoman started at right guard, with Victor Stoffel at right tackle. If Klein and Faminu can play Saturday, it would obviously be a big boost to an ailing offensive line.

With Ian Stewart out again due to a foot injury, Amad Anderson Jr. posted his second consecutive game with eight catches, more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Stewart posted on social media this week that he had surgery, so it would not seem likely that he will be returning anytime soon, so expect Anderosn Jr. to continue to see plenty more snaps in the coming weeks as long as he continues to play well. After having 10 targets and no catches against Tulsa, Zae Baines had a good bounce-back game with three catches for 56 yards. Baines finally getting more practice reps with the starters seems to have paid off, and regardless of whether or not Sanders plays, Baines’ development is a step in the right direction for the offense, both now and in the future.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

USF is ninth in the AAC in overall offense. The Bulls average 25 points, 170 yards rushing, and 193 yards passing per game. Their most dynamic threat on offense is running back Brian Battie, the American’s third-leading rusher who leads the team with 599 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Last week against Houston, he rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Weaver is USF’s leading receiver with 539 yards and three touchdowns. He is sixth in the conference in receiving yards.

With Navy only throwing the ball twice last week, the defensive line was primarily concerned with stopping the run. Single-digit defensive end Darian Varner led the way with six tackles after having a 3.5-sack game against Tulsa. Their main concern this week will be limiting the elusive Battie, as well as starting quarterback Katravis Marsh, who completed 24 of his 34 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown against Houston and did not throw an interception. Marsh took over the job once Gerry Bohanon went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in USF’s loss to Tulane back on Oct. 15.

Linebackers Yvandy Rigby and D.J. Woodbury had career days in Annapolis. Rigby had 16 tackles and Woodbury had 10. Linebackers usually are the focal point with a heavy run team like Navy, but their performances last week were positives nonetheless. Outside linebacker Layton Jordan got a program-record third defensive touchdown of the season last week as he continues to make special plays for the defense. Jordan and the linebackers will also have to keep an eye on Battie running routes out of the backfield, as he has 13 catches for 82 yards this season.

While the Owls cornerbacks weren’t tested at Navy last week, they will be Saturday with the combination of Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. at wide receiver. Drayton spoke on Monday about how dynamic the both of them are in the passing attack.

“They’re going to bring real speed at the wide receiver position,” Drayton said. “ … No. 5 (Horn Jr.), I’m gonna tell you, that kid can play anywhere. He is legit. … So there’s going to be some nice challenges for our defense this week to be able to tackle these types of athletes in space.”

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

While Anderson Jr. has Temple’s best receiver over the last two games, he muffed a punt that led to a 15-yard touchdown run by Daba Fofana to give Navy a 10-0 lead in the first quarter last week. Temple assistant coach Everett Withers, who coached the team last week with Drayton sick and back home in Philly, then switched to Jose Barbon for the remainder of the game, so it will be interesting to see if Drayton gives Anderson Jr. another chance to return punts against USF.

Camden Price continued his success kicking for the Owls, as he converted 22- and 38-yard field goals at Navy, with the 22-yarder taking the Owls into overtime. Price is now 6 of 7 on the season, with his longest made field goal of 49 yards coming in the UCF loss.

The Owls’ kickoff coverage units will need to keep an eye on Battie, who has a 42-yard return this season. And although he hasn’t returned a kickoff in the last five weeks, Horn Jr. scored on an 89-yard kickoff return in the season opener against BYU, so he’s dangerous in that role should USF call upon him Saturday.

KEY MATCHUPS

Brian Battie vs. Temple’s linebackers

It will be essential for Temple if it wants to win its first conference game of the season to limit Battie, both as a runner and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. At 5-8 and 165 pounds, Battie is on the smaller and shiftier side and will likely keep Jordan Magee, Yvandy Rigby, Kobe Wilson and D.J. Woodbury busy. They will need to be able to cover Battie with the hope of making sure he’s one-dimensional on offense.

USF’s defensive end Jason Vaughn vs. Temple offensive tackles Isaac Moore and Victor Stoffel

Vaughn, a 6-5, 246-pound junior, leads USF with 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for a loss. Although he had a quiet, one-tackle game against Houston last week, he tallied three sacks against Tulane the week prior. Depending upon where he lines up Saturday, both Moore and Stoffel could have their hands full.