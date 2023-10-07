Temple head coach Stan Drayton has preached all season that he wants to see his team play four complete quarters of football.

Last Thursday night at Tulsa, the Owls did the complete opposite.

Temple lost its American Athletic Conference opener 48-26 and will now take on UTSA in its homecoming game Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Owls, now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play, opened the game against the Golden Hurricane with a promising 14-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by placekicker Camden Price. However, the game took a turn for the worse immediately after.

Tulsa went on to score on three of its next four drives to end the first half, taking a 21-3 lead into the break. Despite some late scores, the Owls could not overcome their earlier mistakes, and the Golden Hurricane put the game away for good.

This weekend is the first matchup between these two programs. UTSA enters the game at 1-3 and features some talented players on the roster, namely dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris. Temple will have its hands full in its pursuit of its first win in conference play.

Can the Owls overcome their poor performance last week?

Here’s what to watch for Saturday.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple’s 26 points last week were its second most in a game this season, but the team still managed to lose by 22.

The receiving corps had a respectable night, as four players had at least 35 yards. Tight end Jordan Smith had 49 yards, including 39 on the opening drive. Tight end David Martin-Robinson had 48 yards and receiver Dante Wright had 36 yards.

Temple's sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner and his receiving corps could face some trouble against UTSA’s secondary, as the Roadrunners are allowing just 210.2 passing yards per game, which is 43rd in the FBS.

UTSA’s defense, however, hasn’t picked off a pass yet in its first four games. That could bode well for Warner, who has thrown five interceptions this season.

Temple’s running backs struggled at Tulsa, racking up an abysmal 44 yards, and freshman running back Joquez Smith has managed just 30 yards on 17 carries in the last two games after reeling off 142 yards and a touchdown over FCS opponent Norfolk State three weeks ago. Temple now sits at 121st of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game with 94.8. The Owls are one of just 14 FBS teams averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game. Without its 290-yard performance against Norfolk State, they would be averaging just 46 rushing yards per game.

The good thing for Temple is that UTSA struggles to stop the run. The Roadrunners currently sitting at 103rd of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game (172.2 yards). If there was ever a time for Temple’s run game to break through and put up some numbers, it would be Saturday.

Of course, the offensive line needs to create holes, and the Owls really struggle in that area. They never were able to start the same five players in consecutive weeks last season, and a handful of new players on the left side of the line have struggled.

Against Tulsa, the starting offensive line consisted of true freshman Luke Watson at left tackle, walk-on Jon Fagley at left guard, Richard Rodriguez at center, Wisdom Quarshie at right guard and Victor Stoffel at right tackle. Bryce Thoman eventually came in to replace Fagley.

The line gave up one sack (allowed by Stoffel), five quarterback hits, five hurries and nine pressures.

The Owls offense as a whole will have to deal with some good linebackers from UTSA. Martavius French and Trey Moore lead the team in total tackles with 19 apiece, while Donyai Taylor has 16.

Drayton is a big fan of Moore, who last season was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic and College Football News. The San Antonio native leads the Roadrunners in sacks with four.

“No. 1 on defense is the real deal,” Drayton said Monday. “He’s a jack linebacker in their 3-down front. He’s a rush defensive end in their 4-down front. Let me tell you, that kid is special. He is special. He can play anywhere in the country.”