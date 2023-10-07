Gameday preview: UTSA
Temple head coach Stan Drayton has preached all season that he wants to see his team play four complete quarters of football.
Last Thursday night at Tulsa, the Owls did the complete opposite.
Temple lost its American Athletic Conference opener 48-26 and will now take on UTSA in its homecoming game Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
The Owls, now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play, opened the game against the Golden Hurricane with a promising 14-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by placekicker Camden Price. However, the game took a turn for the worse immediately after.
Tulsa went on to score on three of its next four drives to end the first half, taking a 21-3 lead into the break. Despite some late scores, the Owls could not overcome their earlier mistakes, and the Golden Hurricane put the game away for good.
This weekend is the first matchup between these two programs. UTSA enters the game at 1-3 and features some talented players on the roster, namely dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris. Temple will have its hands full in its pursuit of its first win in conference play.
Can the Owls overcome their poor performance last week?
Here’s what to watch for Saturday.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE
Temple’s 26 points last week were its second most in a game this season, but the team still managed to lose by 22.
The receiving corps had a respectable night, as four players had at least 35 yards. Tight end Jordan Smith had 49 yards, including 39 on the opening drive. Tight end David Martin-Robinson had 48 yards and receiver Dante Wright had 36 yards.
Temple's sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner and his receiving corps could face some trouble against UTSA’s secondary, as the Roadrunners are allowing just 210.2 passing yards per game, which is 43rd in the FBS.
UTSA’s defense, however, hasn’t picked off a pass yet in its first four games. That could bode well for Warner, who has thrown five interceptions this season.
Temple’s running backs struggled at Tulsa, racking up an abysmal 44 yards, and freshman running back Joquez Smith has managed just 30 yards on 17 carries in the last two games after reeling off 142 yards and a touchdown over FCS opponent Norfolk State three weeks ago. Temple now sits at 121st of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game with 94.8. The Owls are one of just 14 FBS teams averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game. Without its 290-yard performance against Norfolk State, they would be averaging just 46 rushing yards per game.
The good thing for Temple is that UTSA struggles to stop the run. The Roadrunners currently sitting at 103rd of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game (172.2 yards). If there was ever a time for Temple’s run game to break through and put up some numbers, it would be Saturday.
Of course, the offensive line needs to create holes, and the Owls really struggle in that area. They never were able to start the same five players in consecutive weeks last season, and a handful of new players on the left side of the line have struggled.
Against Tulsa, the starting offensive line consisted of true freshman Luke Watson at left tackle, walk-on Jon Fagley at left guard, Richard Rodriguez at center, Wisdom Quarshie at right guard and Victor Stoffel at right tackle. Bryce Thoman eventually came in to replace Fagley.
The line gave up one sack (allowed by Stoffel), five quarterback hits, five hurries and nine pressures.
The Owls offense as a whole will have to deal with some good linebackers from UTSA. Martavius French and Trey Moore lead the team in total tackles with 19 apiece, while Donyai Taylor has 16.
Drayton is a big fan of Moore, who last season was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic and College Football News. The San Antonio native leads the Roadrunners in sacks with four.
“No. 1 on defense is the real deal,” Drayton said Monday. “He’s a jack linebacker in their 3-down front. He’s a rush defensive end in their 4-down front. Let me tell you, that kid is special. He is special. He can play anywhere in the country.”
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE
Temple’s defense struggled mightily at Tulsa, allowing 289 rushing yards, 244 receiving yards and 48 points.
Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams Jr. picked the Owls apart, throwing just three incompletions and rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown in addition to his three passing touchdowns.
Temple defensive lineman Allan Haye suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in the first half, a big loss for an already short-staffed defensive line that is already without Demerick Morris and Georgia Tech transfer K.J. Miles. Now the loss of Haye, a Miami transfer, will compound that problem.
UTSA is averaging a little more than 19 points per game, so the Roadrunners are not a team that blows out their opponents. Three out of their first four games have been decided by one score.
Frank Harris, who missed the previous two games due to turf toe, is a game-time decision, according to UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor.
“I’d imagine we’ll just see how he is in warmups,” Traylor said Wednesday. “If he's feeling good, we’ll go, and if he can't, we won't. You have to be smart because you don't want to get him injured during the week, but at the same time, you have to get him ready.”
If Harris does end up playing on Saturday, he poses a huge threat to the Owls. He has passed for 423 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in two games, and he’s rushed for 60 yards as well. Drayton considers him “probably the best [dual-threat quarterback]” his team has faced.
UTSA is ranked 82nd in the FBS in passing yards per game with 223.2. During Harris’ absence, they got contributions from Eddie Lee Marburger and Owen McCown, the son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown.
Temple’s secondary needs a bounce-back performance. It had a handful of missed assignments at Tulsa, and one can't help but wonder if they were focused on possible quarterback runs as well.
The Roadrunners’ leading receiver is Joshua Cephus. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Spring, Texas leads the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (305) and receiving touchdowns (3). He’ll be Harris’ go-to target.
As for UTSA’s running game, they're averaging 143.8 rushing yards per game, good for 83rd in the FBS. There are three guys with at least 90 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown: Kevorian Barnes (285 and one), Robert Henry (129 and one) and Rocko Griffin (95 and one).
Temple ranks 124th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game with 214. With an even more depleted defensive line, the Roadrunners could find open holes all over the field.
This linebacker-heavy Temple defense will need to step up. If UTSA’s running backs get into the open field, it will be a tall task for the secondary to bring them down. And even if they do bring them down, the field position gained could be difficult for the defense to handle, leading to opportunities for easy UTSA points.
WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Last Thursday, Sam Martin Jr. returned a kickoff 95 yards for his first career touchdown, Temple’s first kickoff return touchdown since 2018. Martin Jr. seems to be the Owls’ answer for kick returns this season, and that run may have solidified his position.
Tulsa punted three times against Temple, but Amad Anderson Jr. only returned one, gaining 18 yards on the play.
Camden Price made his only field goal attempt of the night, from 36 yards. He also made his only extra-point attempt, which came after a 3-yard touchdown reception by Anderson Jr. The Owls went for two after Martin’s kick-return touchdown and walk-on receiver John Adams’ first career touchdown.
UTSA has only attempted three field goals in its four games this season, making two of them. Chase Allen is 2-for-2, while Tate Sandell is 0-for-1. They are a combined 9-for-9 on extra points.
The Roadrunners haven't gotten much going in the return game. This season, UTSA receiver Chris Carpenter has returned six kickoffs for 88 yards and one punt for 0 yards. Joshua Cephus has returned one punt for 16 yards.