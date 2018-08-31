Gameday preview: Villanova
At a Glance
Temple vs. Villanova
Saturday, Sept. 1
Noon, Lincoln Financial Field
Television: ESPNews
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Head coaches:
Temple
Geoff Collins
Career record: 7-6 (second season)
Villanova
Mark Ferrante
Career record: 5-6 (second season)
Key Players
TEMPLE
Frank Nutile – QB –1,600 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions (2017 stats)
Ryquell Armstead - RB – 156 carries, 604 rushing yards, 3.9 YPC, five rushing TDs (2017 stats)
Isaiah Wright – WR – 46 catches, 688 yards, 188 rushing yards, seven total TDs (2017 stats)
Quincy Roche – DE – 31 tackles, 11.5 TFL, seven sacks (2017 stats)
Shaun Bradley – LB – 85 tackles, 10 TFL, one sack, one INT (2017 stats)
Delvon Randall – S – 80 tackles, 6.5 TFL, one sack, four INTs
VILLANOVA
Zach Bednarczyk – QB – 1,068 passing yards (213.6 YPG), six touchdowns, zero INTs, two rushing TDs (2017 stats)
Aaron Forbes – RB – 568 rushing yards, 18 catches, 124 yards, two total TDs (2017 stats)
Ryan Bell – TE – 302 yards (75.5 YPG), three TDs (2017 stats)
Bryan White – DT – 18 tackles, two TFL, one sack (2017 stats)
Jeff Steeb – LB – 91 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, one INT (2017 stats)
Rob Rolle – S – 14 tackles, 1.5 TFL (2017 stats)
When Temple's on offense
Once Frank Nutile took over Temple’s offense against Army on October 21, 2017, the Owls’ offense took off. Yes, Temple’s strength of schedule faded down the stretch but the offense looked significantly smoother and more productive with Nutile under center.
In the seven games that Logan Marchi, now the starting quarterback at FCS East Tennessee State, started at quarterback, the Owls averaged 19.2 points and 353.6 yards per game. In the six games that Nutile started as a redshirt junior, Temple averaged 31.2 points and 428.5 yards per game. Nutile himself threw for more than 200 yards in every game he started and averaged 253 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt during that stretch.
This year, Nutile will enter the season as the most seasoned quarterback in the program and will look to build upon last year’s success. The 6-foot-4 Nutile should have plenty of weapons on offense in the form of players like wideouts Isaiah Wright, Ventell Bryant and Branden Mack as well as running back Ryquell Armstead and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Temple offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said he wants to get Wright double-digit touches per game via catches and designed runs. Wright will also serve as one of Temple’s primary returners. Wright accounted for touchdowns last year via reception, rushing, passing and returning and was named to the preseason watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player.
Wright’s position peer, the redshirt-senior Bryant, will look to bounce back from a disappointing junior season. After catching 54 passes for 895 yards in 2016, Bryant caught just 29 passes for 280 yards last season and lost his single-digit jersey as a result. This offseason, Bryant has shined and will attempt to get back onto draft boards with a strong senior season. Wideouts like Mack, Freddie Johnson, Jadan Blue and Randle Jones should also have roles in this offense.
Speaking of disappointing junior seasons, Armstead went from nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016 to just 604 yards and five rushing touchdowns last season. Despite not missing any games, Armstead was dinged up for the majority of the year and his play suffered as a result. The coaching staff made a conscious effort to limit Armstead’s touches during the preseason but will rely on the Millville High School product a lot this season. Beyond Armstead, Temple’s running back depth could be a question mark. Jager Gardner returns after a medical redshirt last season. After Gardner, Temple’s projected running back backups, Jeremy Jennings, Tyliek Raynor and Kyle Dobbins, have zero career rushing attempts. Fullback Rob Ritrovato will see significant time as a tailback.
Center Matt Hennessy returns as a starter for Temple’s offensive line, as do guards Jovahn Fair and Vincent Picozzi. Tackles James McHale and Jaelin Robinson also started a handful of games last year and are the projected starters at tackle. If McHale, who has been dinged up, can’t go, true freshman Swede Isaac Moore could start for the Owls.
As for Villanova, the Wildcats return seven starters from a defense that held opponents to just 16.1 points and 334.5 yards of offense a game last season. While the Wildcats had just 17 sacks last year, they did force 15 interceptions and seven lost fumbles in just 11 games. Against Temple in last year’s Mayor’s Cup, Villanova held Temple to 353 yards of offense but only sacked Marchi once and failed to force a turnover.
Villanova’s already stout defense should be aided by the return of preseason All-American safety Rob Rolle. Rolle, a 6-foot senior from New Jersey’s Delsea High School, started 13 games in 2016 and picked off an FCS-high seven interceptions. Last year, however, Rolle tore his ACL against Albany and missed the rest of the season.
Villanova’s base defense is a 3-3-5 setup, featuring three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. Only one returning starter, Julian Williams, will join Rolle in the defensive backfield. Beyond that duo, players like sophomore Jaquan Amos (Northeast HS), Terrell Vassel (DePaul Catholic) and Nowoola Awopetu will look to step up in their first seasons as starters.
At linebacker, Villanova returns a good one in the form of senior Jeff Steeb. Steeb, who went to Holy Spirit in New Jersey, had five sacks and eight tackles for a loss last season. Steeb was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week following Villanova’s win last season over Delaware when he recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Junior Keeling Hunter has earned a starting role this season after picking off four passes last season as a rotational linebacker. Drew Wiley returns as the third starter.
On Villanova’s 3-man defensive front, Bryan White has started 24 straight games as a run-stopping defensive tackle. White will be flanked by junior Jafonta Johnson, who started all 11 games last year, and sophomore Malik Fisher, who forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles last season.
Despite Nova’s crowded backfield look, opponents completed 63.7 percent of their passes and averaged 258.3 passing yards per game last season. Opponents did throw for just 10 passing touchdowns, however.
The rushing attack could be the difference for Temple as Villanova was just 1-4 in games that it allowed opponents to rush for 80 or more yards versus 4-2 in games that it held opponents to fewer than 80 yards. If Armstead can stay healthy and show flashes of his dominant 2016 season, Temple’s offense should be able to get the ground game going.
When Temple's on defense
Despite the graduation of two NFL draft picks in Jacob Martin (Seattle Seahawks) and Jullian Taylor (San Francisco 49ers) as well as a likely NFL player in Sharif Finch (Tennessee Titans), Temple returns a potentially stout defense in 2018.
Projected defensive tackle starters Dan Archibong (10 career starts) and Michael Dogbe (15 career starts) have played a lot of football and will work with Freddie Booth-Lloyd (four career starts) and former 4-star recruit Karamo Dioubate to try to replace Taylor’s production.
Redshirt-sophomore Quincy Roche returns as one of the most talented pass rushers in the conference after seven sacks in 2017 but will be tasked with a bigger role this season. Opposite of Roche is more of a question mark. Players like Dana Levine (three sacks last year) and Rutgers graduate transfer Jimmy Hogan (16 career tackles, two career sacks) will be in the mix to replace Martin and Finch.
Temple recorded 39 sacks last season, which was the third most in program history. Against Villanova last year, the Owls got to the quarterback three times. Getting production from the defensive end position, which features just four players “above the line”, will be paramount to duplicating that success.
The linebacking corps will feature some familiar faces, as five of the six linebackers in Geoff Collins’ Above the Line chart started a game last year. Junior Shaun Bradley led Temple with 85 tackles last season but only earned that statistical honor after junior Chappelle Russell (70 tackles) tore his ACL against Navy. Russell practiced this week and should have a role on Saturday. The amount of snaps Russell will play is up in the air. Sam Franklin (59 tackles, 9.5 TFL), Isaiah Graham-Mobley (26 tackles, two sacks), William Kwenkeu (34 tackles, two sacks) and Todd Jones (31 tackles) return to give Temple arguably the deepest linebacking corps in the conference. True freshman DaeSean Winston is also expected to carve out a role.
In the defensive backfield, Temple returns all-conference safety Delvon Randall and cornerback Linwood Crump in starting roles. Earlier this summer, Randall was projected as a first round NFL draft pick and is one of Temple’s leaders on defense. Crump initially chose Temple over an offer from Rutgers and started six games last season as a true sophomore. Presbyterian College transfer Rock Ya-Sin has reaped the praises of the coaching staff since he arrived in January and will most likely start at corner. As for the other safety spot, Benny Walls, Keyvone Bruton, Syracuse transfer Rodney Williams and senior Jyquis Thomas have competed all offseason for the right to start opposite of Randall.
For Villanova, the offense struggled mightily in 2017. The Wildcats averaged just 21 points per game and passed for just 152.9 yards per contest. On the ground, Villanova averaged just 3.6 yards per rush en route to 137.3 rushing yards per game.
Villanova’s offense should take a step forward this year with the return of senior quarterback Zach Bednarczyk. Bednarczyk has started 26 games in his career at Villanova but played in just five games last season before tearing his ACL against Towson. In those five games, however, Bednarczyk threw for 213.6 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception. Bednarczyk also added two scores on the ground. One of the players that replaced Bednarczyk, Kyle McCloskey, left the program to join Penn State’s basketball program so Bednarczyk’s health is of the utmost importance this year for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will roll out two veteran tailbacks in the form of seniors Aaron Forbes and Matt Gudzak. Forbes led Villanova with 568 rushing yards last season while Gudzak added 197 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Both backs have more than 1,000 career rushing yards and should help to rejuvenate a dormant Wildcats rushing attack.
Sophomore wideout Changa Hodge appeared destined for a breakout season after catching four passes for 100 yards against Temple. Hodge suffered an injury in that game, however, and didn’t play for the rest of the season. He’s expected to be fully recovered for Saturday’s game. Beyond Hodge, senior Jarrett McClenton has played in 34 games in his career and caught 12 passes for 136 yards last season.
Tight end Ryan Bell might be Villanova’s most dangerous offensive weapon. Like many other Villanova players, Bell’s 2017 season was cut short but in the four games that he did appear in, Bell caught 18 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Against Temple last year, Bell caught a team-high six passes for 88 yards.
Villanova’s offensive line returns an All-American left tackle in Ethan Greenidge, a returning starter at right tackle in Brandon Hitner, a player who started 11 games at guard in center Paul Grattan and a 3-year starter at LG in Louie Csaszar. The offensive line is experienced, but it did give up 31 sacks last year. And while some of that can be attributed to losing the mobile Bednarczyk, some of the blame also has to be put on the offensive line.
Villanova’s offense should be better this year after returning a number of key injured starters. However, this will be the first game back for all of those players and it could take some time for them to get adjusted to real-life game speed. If Temple can get pressure on that offensive line, the Owls should be keep that Wildcat offense from fully clicking.
Owl-ther notes
This will be the 35th time Temple and Villanova have met in football, with the matchup split at 16-16-2. The winner will take the all-time lead…A number of Temple players went to the same high schools as their Villanova opponents, including Frank Nutile and Matt Hennessy, who played at Don Bosco Prep, the same school as Villanova defensive lineman Anthony Malaguti…Temple has lost two straight season openers, including last season’s 49-16 loss at Notre Dame. Prior to those two loses, Temple had won five of six season openers.
|Name
|Winner
|Score
|Season Record
|
John DiCarlo
|
Temple
|
31-10
|
0-0
|
Kyle Gauss
|
Temple
|
37-10
|
0-0
|
Matt Vender
|
Temple
|
31-13
|
0-0
|
Tom Ignudo
|
Temple
|
31-14
|
0-0
|
Graham Foley
|
Temple
|
31-10
|
0-0