Once Frank Nutile took over Temple’s offense against Army on October 21, 2017, the Owls’ offense took off. Yes, Temple’s strength of schedule faded down the stretch but the offense looked significantly smoother and more productive with Nutile under center.



In the seven games that Logan Marchi, now the starting quarterback at FCS East Tennessee State, started at quarterback, the Owls averaged 19.2 points and 353.6 yards per game. In the six games that Nutile started as a redshirt junior, Temple averaged 31.2 points and 428.5 yards per game. Nutile himself threw for more than 200 yards in every game he started and averaged 253 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt during that stretch.

This year, Nutile will enter the season as the most seasoned quarterback in the program and will look to build upon last year’s success. The 6-foot-4 Nutile should have plenty of weapons on offense in the form of players like wideouts Isaiah Wright, Ventell Bryant and Branden Mack as well as running back Ryquell Armstead and tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Temple offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said he wants to get Wright double-digit touches per game via catches and designed runs. Wright will also serve as one of Temple’s primary returners. Wright accounted for touchdowns last year via reception, rushing, passing and returning and was named to the preseason watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player.

Wright’s position peer, the redshirt-senior Bryant, will look to bounce back from a disappointing junior season. After catching 54 passes for 895 yards in 2016, Bryant caught just 29 passes for 280 yards last season and lost his single-digit jersey as a result. This offseason, Bryant has shined and will attempt to get back onto draft boards with a strong senior season. Wideouts like Mack, Freddie Johnson, Jadan Blue and Randle Jones should also have roles in this offense.

Speaking of disappointing junior seasons, Armstead went from nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016 to just 604 yards and five rushing touchdowns last season. Despite not missing any games, Armstead was dinged up for the majority of the year and his play suffered as a result. The coaching staff made a conscious effort to limit Armstead’s touches during the preseason but will rely on the Millville High School product a lot this season. Beyond Armstead, Temple’s running back depth could be a question mark. Jager Gardner returns after a medical redshirt last season. After Gardner, Temple’s projected running back backups, Jeremy Jennings, Tyliek Raynor and Kyle Dobbins, have zero career rushing attempts. Fullback Rob Ritrovato will see significant time as a tailback.

Center Matt Hennessy returns as a starter for Temple’s offensive line, as do guards Jovahn Fair and Vincent Picozzi. Tackles James McHale and Jaelin Robinson also started a handful of games last year and are the projected starters at tackle. If McHale, who has been dinged up, can’t go, true freshman Swede Isaac Moore could start for the Owls.

As for Villanova, the Wildcats return seven starters from a defense that held opponents to just 16.1 points and 334.5 yards of offense a game last season. While the Wildcats had just 17 sacks last year, they did force 15 interceptions and seven lost fumbles in just 11 games. Against Temple in last year’s Mayor’s Cup, Villanova held Temple to 353 yards of offense but only sacked Marchi once and failed to force a turnover.

Villanova’s already stout defense should be aided by the return of preseason All-American safety Rob Rolle. Rolle, a 6-foot senior from New Jersey’s Delsea High School, started 13 games in 2016 and picked off an FCS-high seven interceptions. Last year, however, Rolle tore his ACL against Albany and missed the rest of the season.

Villanova’s base defense is a 3-3-5 setup, featuring three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. Only one returning starter, Julian Williams, will join Rolle in the defensive backfield. Beyond that duo, players like sophomore Jaquan Amos (Northeast HS), Terrell Vassel (DePaul Catholic) and Nowoola Awopetu will look to step up in their first seasons as starters.

At linebacker, Villanova returns a good one in the form of senior Jeff Steeb. Steeb, who went to Holy Spirit in New Jersey, had five sacks and eight tackles for a loss last season. Steeb was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week following Villanova’s win last season over Delaware when he recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Junior Keeling Hunter has earned a starting role this season after picking off four passes last season as a rotational linebacker. Drew Wiley returns as the third starter.

On Villanova’s 3-man defensive front, Bryan White has started 24 straight games as a run-stopping defensive tackle. White will be flanked by junior Jafonta Johnson, who started all 11 games last year, and sophomore Malik Fisher, who forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles last season.

Despite Nova’s crowded backfield look, opponents completed 63.7 percent of their passes and averaged 258.3 passing yards per game last season. Opponents did throw for just 10 passing touchdowns, however.

The rushing attack could be the difference for Temple as Villanova was just 1-4 in games that it allowed opponents to rush for 80 or more yards versus 4-2 in games that it held opponents to fewer than 80 yards. If Armstead can stay healthy and show flashes of his dominant 2016 season, Temple’s offense should be able to get the ground game going.