Gameday preview: Wagner

Temple is looking to bounce back after dropping to 1-2 on the season following its 28-3 loss to Boston College last week as the Owls take on Wagner — an FCS school that is 0-3 this season — at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday.

Temple is coming off a disappointing offensive performance that included just three points scored and 245 yards on 60 plays. The Owls are hoping starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis can return this week after getting injured in the team’s season-opening loss at Rutgers on Sept. 4.

Third-year head coach Rod Carey said Mathis is about 80 percent healthy at his Monday press conference but was still unsure if he would be ready for Saturday's game. If Mathis can’t play again, Temple will stay with true freshman Justin Lynch for his third career start.

Lynch struggled against the Eagles last week, especially in the first half. He finished the game completing 17 of 24 passes for 164 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Temple should be able to have its way in today’s contest. The Seahawks have been outscored 129-50 this season, including a 69-7 loss against Buffalo — their only FBS opponent.

Here is how Temple matches up with the Seahawks in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple’s offense is off to a bad start this season in just about every way. The Owls rank eighth in The American in points per game with 20.7 and 10th in average total offense with just 307.3 yards per game. Temple also ranks ninth in both rushing offense and passing offense so far this season.

No matter who the quarterback is this week, the Owls will need to be more consistent against the Eagles. Lynch recorded just three yards passing in the first quarter of last week’s game and ended up completing more passes in the first drive of the third quarter than he did the entire first half.

Temple’s lackluster offense isn’t all a product of Lynch’s struggles, though. Edward Saydee is the Owls' leading rusher so far this season, but he’s recorded just 106 yards and is averaging a lowly 3.9 yards per carry and 35.33 yards per game.

Tayvon Ruley and Ra’Von Bonner have shown flashes of ability this season, but their numbers don’t look much better, albeit in a smaller sample size.

In fairness to the running backs, the Owls’ offensive line has struggled to create movement up front this season. Starting guard Joseph Hooper was replaced by Wisdom Quarshie against the Eagles, and Carey mentioned this week that there is “good competition” on the offensive line.

On the bright side, the Seahawks defense should provide an opportunity for Temple to get the running game back on track. They are allowing more than 175 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per attempt.

Wagner’s run defense is anchored by two linebackers in Jalin Justice and Tre Vallar, who rank first and third on the team in total tackles, respectively.

The Owls need to get some of their perimeter playmakers going this week, especially Jadan Blue. Blue led the Owls in receiving the past two seasons but is off to a slow start this year as he’s recorded just nine catches for 71 yards and zero touchdowns.

The more troubling stat for Blue is that he’s averaging 7.89 yards per catch. Temple’s problems at quarterback has forced them to get Blue the ball on jet motion passes, and defenses have keyed on that.

On the flip side, receiver Randle Jones is off to a good start this season. He’s racked up 14 catches for 240 yards, two touchdowns and ranks third in the AAC in receiving yards per game.

Similar to their run defense, the Seahawks’ passing defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 8.77 yards per attempt and have allowed eight passing touchdowns.

The Seahawks’ best defensive back is cornerback Gabriel Bryan, who has19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup this season.

If Temple struggles to move the ball again this week, then some hard questions need to be asked about the viability of its offense.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON DEFENSE

All the stats don’t show it, but Temple’s defense has easily been the best unit on the team this season. The Owls rank third in the AAC in total defense, as they are allowing 320 yards per game.

Most of their success is thanks to the strong play of the secondary, led by cornerbacks Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul and safety Amir Tyler.

Ruiz has one pass breakup this season, and Paul recorded an interception last week, helping Temple rank second in the AAC in pass defense.

The secondary has also done its part in run support this season, as Tyler leads the team with 20 tackles and M.J. Griffin is second with 19.

The Owls’ secondary should continue its strong play this week against Wagner quarterback Jaalon Frazier, who has thrown for just 454 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Frazier is also a threat in the running game, which is something that should give Temple a little bit of pause. Without accounting for the negative yards from sacks, Frazier has run for 154 yards this season, which is 40 yards more than Temple’s leading rusher.

When it comes to the Seahawks’ running backs, they tend to lean on freshman Rickey Spruill and senior Chris Collier. Spruill has only played in two games this season, but he leads the team in NET rushing yards with 126.

Temple’s linebackers will be key in shutting down Wagner's rushing attack this week. Carey mentioned on Monday that starting MIKE linebacker William Kwenkeu is still “day to day” after missing the Boston College game.

In his place, Kobe Wilson and Yvandy Rigby played fairly well. Rigby finished with five tackles, and Wilson had a series-ending sack erased by a penalty in the secondary.

The Owls are also getting consistent play from linebacker Jordan Magee, who leads the team in tackles for a loss with 3.5 and is fourth in total tackles with 16.

There is nothing the Seahawks have that Temple’s defense hasn’t already played against this season. The Owls should continue to play well on the back end and second level of the defense this week.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

Temple’s special teams unit has largely been a weakness of the team this season, and that continued on Saturday against Boston College when the Eagles returned the opening kickoff for 67 yards, setting up the game’s first touchdown.

In the kicking game, punter Adam Barry continues to be the epitome of consistency. He’s averaging 45.55 yards per punt, with six traveling over 50 yards. Placekicker Rory Bell made his second field goal attempt of the season against the Eagles from 32 yards out.

Temple will likely continue to lean on receivers De’Von Fox and Blue in the return game this week. Fox is averaging 27.60 yards per kickoff return, and Blue is averaging 12.86 yards per punt return.

Wagner’s punter is Joshua Brown, who is averaging 35.95 yards per punt, and their kicker is Austin Hosier, who is 3 of 5 on field goal attempts this season, including 1 of 3 from beyond 40 yards.