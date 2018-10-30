Geoff Collins: RB Ryquell Armstead is "really close" to a return
Temple could have its star running back in the fold for Thursday's tilt with No. 9 UCF. The Owls have been without senior tailback Ryquell Armstead for the last two games, which included a pair of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news