Thanks to Rivals' new publishing agreement with Pro Football Focus, OwlScoop.com is able to provide next-level statistical analysis of Temple football games. Next up in OwlScoop.com's statistical analysis is a review of the Temple offensive skilled players in the program's 35-14 upset win over Maryland. For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.



Rushing

Senior running back Ryquell Armstead continued his recent success with a career-high 26 carries for 118 yards. Senior Rob Ritrovato (38 yards on 14 carries) and redshirt-junior Jager Gardner (eight carries, 12 yards) also had significant roles in the ground game, primarily in the second half. Not surprisingly, according to Pro Football Focus' scale, Armstead recorded the best offensive grade of the trio. Armstead recorded a 65.2 overall offensive grade, a 64.3 running grade and a 60.6 pass blocking grade. Ritrovato recorded a 58.8 overall offensive grade, a 59.3 running grade, a meager 52.6 run blocking grade and an impressive 82.7 pass blocking grade. Gardner, meanwhile, recorded an overall rating of 51.2, a running grade of 52.0 and a pass blocking grade of 74.2. Of Armstead's 118 rushing yards, 94 of the yards came after contact. According to PFF, Armstead's elusiveness also led to four avoided tackles. Armstead ran to the left nine times for 23 yards, through the middle seven times for 50 yards and to the right 10 times for 45 yards.

An oftentimes overlooked aspect of being a receiver or tight end is the ability to block in the run game. Redshirt-senior wide receiver Ventell Bryant, who played 58 snaps, rated out as Temple's best run-blocking wide receiver, garnering a 69.5 run-blocking grade from PFF. Tight end Kenny Yeboah, who played 30 snaps, rated as Temple's best overall run blocker on Saturday. While true freshman Sean Ryan (24 snaps) failed to record a catch, the New York native finished as Temple's No. 2 run-blocking wide receiver with a run-blocking rating of 62.8.

Receiving

In the receiving game, eight players caught passes and three players caught multiple balls. Bryant (five catches for 45 yards) and redshirt-sophomore Freddie Johnson (three catches, 86 yards and a touchdown) led Temple's receivers. Johnson led all Temple receivers with an overall offensive rating of 74.9 while Yeboah, who caught a 47-yard touchdown, led all Temple players overall with a 76.0 offensive rating. The redshirt-senior Bryant, who led all Temple players with eight targets, recorded a 62.5 rating with a 60.8 receiving rating. Redshirt-sophomore Branden Mack continued his strong start with six targets and three catches for 30 yards while registering a 69.6 overall rating and a 69.1 receiving rating. Yeboah finished as Temple's top-rated tight end in every aspect. As part of his 76.0 overall rating, the Parkland alum recorded a 72.9 rating in passing plays, a 69.1 rating in pass blocking plays and a 69.9 rating in run blocking plays.



In traditional offensive sets, ignoring the trick play touchdown to Johnson from Todd Centeio out of a punting formation, Temple primarily took advantage of two Maryland defenders -- Florida State transfer Marcus Lewis and junior Antoine Brooks -- throughout the day. Against Lewis, Temple caught four of six targets for 75 yards. Against Brooks, Temple caught four of five passes for 72 yards.

After dropping, according to PFF, seven balls against Buffalo, Temple dropped zero catchable balls on Saturday. Three different players -- Mack, junior Isaiah Wright and redshirt-senior Brodrick Yancy -- saw time in the slot on Saturday. From that position, the trio combined for three catches on seven targets. Wright, Temple's leading returning receiver, recorded just one catch off of five slot targets.

