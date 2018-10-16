Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 14:34:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Graduate transfer Rodney Williams settling into role at Temple

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Since allowing Buffalo’s Anthony Johnson to go for a game-winning 29-yard touchdown catch in Temple's second game of the season, graduate transfer safety Rodney Williams has settled into his role. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}