True freshman defensive lineman Conlan Greene, junior cornerback Dominick Hill and junior offensive lineman Bryce Thoman spoke to the media Tuesday via Zoom three days after the Owls fell to 0-2 in conference play with a 49-34 loss to UTSA.

They'll head to Denton, Texas this weekend for a conference matchup Saturday against brand-new American Athletic Conference member North Texas. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

On the defensive side of the ball, it certainly wasn't the cleanest game, as Temple allowed 49 points. It should be noted, however, that there were two costly turnovers by the Owls’ offense – fumbles by quarterback E.J. Warner (on a strip sack) and running back Joquez Smith – that put UTSA in prime field position and led to two touchdowns.

Greene, who graduated from Penn-Trafford High School outside Pittsburgh, got his first career start against the Roadrunners and totaled two tackles. He admitted there were some nerves coming into the game, but he was ready for the challenge.

“I was always working and hoping that I would get the opportunity to be in the position that I'm in today,” Greene, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, said. “When K.J. (Miles) got hurt and Demerick (Morris) got hurt, it really put things in perspective for me that I have to step up here. I can't be a freshman anymore. I have to work 10 times harder to catch up with the guys that are playing with me right now.”

A new role for Hill

Hill was also dealt an unfamiliar circumstance against UTSA as he was slotted in at safety for the first time in his collegiate career. It was a tough adjustment for the 6-foot, 205-pound South Carolina transfer, who played strictly cornerback in high school and hadn't played safety since his youth football days.

But despite the position change, Hill finished the game with six total tackles, which was tied for second on the team with redshirt sophomore cornerback Daiyaan Hawkins, who played a career-high 61 snaps against UTSA.

Even though he put up respectable numbers Saturday, Hill knows they came in a loss and is eager to learn from his mistakes.

“I try not to focus on the positives,” Hill said. “I try to focus on the negatives so I can get better and correct those and create them into positives, coming back to practice, getting back to work and trying to fix the little things that I did mess up on at safety. Just trying to get better and prepare for this week coming up. I always try to find a way where I can get better and find a way to help the team grow.”

Thoman sees progress on the offensive line

On the offensive side of the ball, Thoman and his fellow offensive linemen played one of their better games of the season. The running backs only generated 70 yards on the ground, but Warner had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 472 yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 65 attempts.

The front five gave Warner, the reigning American Athletic Conference rookie of the year, just enough time to stay in the pocket and find open receivers, but Thoman said his quarterback is still taking too many hits.

Thoman doesn’t believe the offensive line is making huge mistakes, but they have failed to succeed at the little details.

“We just have the tiny mistakes,” said Thoman, who has allowed just one quarterback pressure in each of the last two weeks after surrendering six against Miami. “It's one guy here, another guy here. Or you get on the right guy, but you have the wrong technique to block him and he ends up shedding the block. So last week we improved a little bit, but this week we’re really trying to focus on when we get to the second level, we dip and strike. Just make sure we get on our line. It's just really the small, finer details of getting on our guys and making sure we block correctly.”