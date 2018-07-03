Hakim Hart's growing game on display at Temple's team camp
Hakim Hart knows he’s not done growing as a player, both literally and figuratively.After establishing himself as one of the better players in South Jersey through two seasons at Kingsway High Scho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news