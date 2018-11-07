Three of Temple’s four recruits from the Owls' 2017 class had significant roles as true freshmen last season.

Center Justyn Hamilton was the one who did not.

A big man from North Carolina’s Independence High School, the 6-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore played 28 minutes and appeared in 11 games last season. He had more fouls (five) than points (three) as a freshman.

Hamilton took advantage of his first major collegiate minutes in Tuesday’s 75-67 season-opening win over La Salle at the Liacouras Center, as he went for four points on 2 of 3 shooting, along with three rebounds and a block.

“Throughout the ups and downs, with me not playing much last season, I’ve always tried to keep my head up, keep my confidence level high,” Hamilton said following the victory. “When I went out there, I just felt good. It was good to be out there. I feel like my confidence level is pretty high right now.”

Fran Dunphy, who coached in his final season opener as Temple’s head coach, said Hamilton may have the “most upside” of any of the Owls’ four sophomores.

“We just need to get him as many minutes as we can,” Dunphy said.

When asked specifically as to why Hamilton has the most upside” Dunphy replied, “Length, length.”

“When pro scouts come around, they’re looking for the eye test,” Dunphy said. “And he passes every eye test because of his length, and he runs.”

Hamilton’s two buckets came within the paint, one of which was a left-handed jump hook off one foot. The other make was on a putback off an offensive rebound.

Senior guard Shizz Alston offered a similar sentiment to his head coach.

“He has probably the most potential, if he puts everything together, on the team,” Alston said. “He’s long and athletic. He can shoot. He can dribble (at) 6-(foot)-10, 6-(foot)-11. You don’t find guys like that. So if he puts everything together, he’ll be really hard to defend.”

Alston said he recently joked with Quinton Rose, a junior wing with NBA aspirations, that Hamilton was more of an “in-game” player as opposed to being a practice standout.

“He showed that tonight,” Alston said. “Got some rebounds, got some putbacks, got a left-hand jump hook. He played well.”

Before Hamilton and his fellow sophomores -- combo guard Nate Pierre-Louis and forwards Dre Perry and JP Moorman -- even arrived on Temple’s campus, the group talked about reaching the NCAA tournament. The quartet was also aware of the Owls’ tradition as the fifth-most winningest program in college basketball, but Hamilton said none of that is currently a concern.

“We don’t really talk about making it to the tournament that much,” Hamilton said. “We just focus on every game, game-by-game. We have to win every game -- well, most of our games -- to get there, so we’re just trying to focus on the next step.”