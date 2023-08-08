Temple defensive lineman Allan Haye, offensive lineman Diego Barajas and kicker Camden Price spoke to reporters Tuesday about their offseason experiences after the Owls’ sixth day of preseason practice.

Haye and Barajas are both entering their first seasons on North Broad Street. Haye spent two seasons at Miami but wanted more of a role elsewhere. The redshirt sophomore talked about finding that at Temple and about how he feels he fits into the defensive line under his new position coach, Larry Knight.

Barajas also talked about adjusting to Temple, particularly battling homesickness and adjusting to life on the east coast from Alameda, California. He also addressed comments from teammates and coaches about his growth this offseason and how the offensive line has improved.

Price began his session with the announcement of his partnership with the ALS Hope Foundation. He talked about why he is so passionate about finding a cure and why he wants to make a difference in the community using his platform. Price also talked about being added to the Lou Groza Award watch list and how he feels entering the season.

We will have a notebook with key takeaways posted later to OwlScoop.com.

