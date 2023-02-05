Temple had some things working in its favor Sunday evening against No. 3 Houston in the first 20 minutes at the Liacouras Center, including a four-point halftime lead and a sellout crowd of 10, 206 fans that produced the liveliest atmosphere in the building in quite some time.

The worst thing to happen to the Owls was halftime.

Houston scored the first 13 points of the second half, Temple never recovered, and the Owls fell to the Cougars 81-65 and saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

After draining nine three-pointers and shooting nearly 50 percent in the first half, Temple shot less than 30 percent in the second half and coughed up three live-ball turnovers during Houston’s game-deciding, 13-0 run.

Fourth-year Temple head coach Aaron McKie elected to go with the same starting lineup of Hysier Miller, Jahlil White, Zach Hicks, Kur Jongkuch and Nick Jourdain to open the second half as Houston scored six points within the first two minutes of the period. Even after he brought in Khalif Battle, Damian Dunn and Jamille Reynolds less than two minutes the second half, Houston still rattled off seven more points before Hicks put back his own miss to temporarily stop the bleeding.

Battle and Dunn committed two of those three live-ball turnovers near midcourt and combined for nine of the Owls’ 15 miscues on the night. Battle scored a game-high 24 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 4 of 7 from three-point range while knocking down all eight of his free throws, while Dunn struggled through a nine-point night that saw him get all three of his baskets from beyond the arc and nothing in the paint.

Reynolds was missing the last of 10 games while recovering from a broken right thumb when Temple knocked Houston out of its No. 1 ranking two weeks ago. Sunday night, the 6-foot-11 center scored 11 points on 3 of 4 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench, but the Cougars defended the Owls’ pick-and-roll well much of the night and limited Reynolds’ paint touches.

Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker, who scored just nine points on 3 of 12 shooting when the Owls upset the Cougars two weeks ago, played like a future pro this time around. A 5-star, top-20 recruit from the 2022 class, Walker scored a team-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds and three steals.

With the loss, Temple fell to 14-10 overall and into third place in the American Athletic Conference standings with an 8-3 record, while Houston improved to 22-2 and 10-1 in conference play.

The momentum swing

There wasn’t one more important, of course, than the 13-0 run that swung the game in Houston’s favor and buried Temple.

Battle, McKie and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson all had their own respective views of what happened during that stretch.

“Turnovers,” Battle said. “That’s just really it. That was the difference in the game. And just defense. But it’s one game. We’ll be back in the gym tomorrow to figure it out."

McKie felt his team was living a little too much off the energy of seeing shots fall more frequently in the first half. Temple came out and made just three field goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half, and McKie was asked if it was a product of Houston giving the Owls some different defensive looks or simply poor execution.

“Both,” McKie responded. “I thought they came out really aggressive against us, which didn't surprise me at all. But we just had the live-ball turnovers, and that doesn't help your cause when you just hand it to the other team and they can go down and score the ball. You don't want to give them anything easy, especially a team like that. So I don't know if there's anything else I could have done different in that situation. It's just action, reaction, and it didn't go well for us with those first couple of minutes of the second half.”

“We just kept our guard and used active hands,” Sampson said, “and that’s where we got a lot of deflections.”

The decisive numbers

After shooting 11 of 27 and 5 of 14 from three in the first half, Houston was extremely efficient in the second half, shooting 72 percent on 18 of 25 from the floor. The Cougars turned the ball over just once in the last 20 minutes, scoring six times on layups or dunks inside the game’s final eight minutes to pull away after Temple had at one point gotten within five on a Dunn three-pointer with 9:14 left to play.

The crowd

Sunday’s sellout was Temple’s first in nearly three years.

When asked about his reaction to the energy in the building, Battle expressed his remorse for not delivering a win to match the atmosphere.

“Yeah, that’s what’s really upsetting,” Battle said. “We got a crowd like that, and I feel like we disappointed the crowd, and you never know when we’re going to get a crowd like that again. The guys in the locker room, especially myself, we take full responsibility for that, but we can’t lose faith. We’ve still got a lot more season to go.”

Temple’s fans, particularly the student section, left an impression on Sampson.

“I’ve been coming to Temple for a long time,” Sampson said. “That was a great environment, wasn’t it? Kudos to Temple’s students. They were giving it to us there on the baseline. I’d give them an A. I don’t know if they’re making an A in classes, but they got an A today, for me.”

Postgame audio

Listen to postgame comments from Khalif Battle, Aaron McKie and Kelvin Sampson here.

Aaron McKie

Khalif Battle

Kelvin Sampson

Up next

Temple will play its next two games on the road at SMU Wednesday night (8 p.m., ESPN+), followed by another big game Sunday at Memphis (noon, ESPN2.)