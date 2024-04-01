Temple has suffered its first significant loss of the 2024 offseason, as point guard and leading scorer Hysier Miller has informed the program of his intention to enter the transfer portal, OwlScoop.com has learned.

Miller, who averaged career-highs of 15.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game as a junior, played his best basketball of the season in the American Athletic Conference tournament. The Neumann-Goretti High School product averaged 19.2 points in five games in Fort Worth, including a career-high and AAC tournament-record 32 points in Temple’s championship game loss to UAB.

After averaging 8.6 points per game as a sophomore, Miller entered the transfer portal after Temple decided to part ways with former head coach Aaron McKie. A source familiar with the situation told OwlScoop.com that Miller verbally committed to SMU on a visit last spring before he ultimately decided to withdraw from the portal and stay at Temple to play for McKie’s successor, Adam Fisher.

That will not be the case this time around.

Miller’s departure leaves Temple – as of now – with four open scholarships. As expected, Deuce Roberts, Taj Thweatt and Emmanuel Okpomo – all of whom played sparingly this season – entered the portal last week. The program will welcome two class of 2024 recruits – St. Elizabeth High School guard Aiden Tobiason and Lancaster High School forward Dillon Battie – this summer. Tobiason was named the Delaware Player of the Year by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association and averaged 18.7 points in three DIAA state playoff games. Battie scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in leading Lancaster to the Texas 5A state championship and was named the 5A MVP.