After Temple erased a 13-point second-half deficit, Hysier Miller sent the Owls into this week’s American Athletic Conference tournament with a much-needed jolt of energy.

Temple’s 6-foot-1 junior point guard dropped a turnaround fadeaway jumper over 6-10 UTSA center Trey Edmonds at the buzzer to lift the Owls to an 84-82 win over the Roadrunners Sunday at UTSA’s Convocation Center.

The win left Temple with a 12-19 overall record and a 5-13 mark in conference play to wrap up the regular season. It also dropped the Owls into a five-way tie for 10th place in the league standings and the 11th seed in the upcoming conference tournament due to round-robin tiebreakers between the five teams.

With the loss, UTSA (11-20, 5-13) fell to 14th place in the conference, meaning the Owls and the Roadrunners will face each other again in three days in a first-round AAC tournament game at approximately 3 p.m. EST at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

In addition to his 16 points on 6 of 18 shooting and 3 of 8 from three-point range, Miller contributed six rebounds, six assists and no turnovers in 34 minutes of action on an afternoon when Temple committed just two turnovers, the program’s lowest single-game mark in 39 seasons, going back to a 73-45 rout of St. Joe’s on Jan. 3, 1985.

Fellow junior guard Jordan Riley also posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Shane Dezonie added 15 points off the bench on 5 of 6 shooting. Sam Hofman was perfect on the day with 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc, including a late three with 1:50 to go that gave Temple a short-lived, 82-79 lead.

Just 23 seconds after Hofman’s go-ahead shot, UTSA guard PJ Carter answered with a three of his own to tie the game with 1:27 left to go. Carter scored a game-high 27 points off the bench, 18 above his season average, behind 6 of 7 shooting from three-point range and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

After Carter’s three, the two teams exchanged misses, with Temple freshman guard Zion Stanford missing a layup with 58 seconds left and Christian Tucker misfiring on a three with 30 seconds to go. Temple first-year head coach Adam Fisher called a timeout with 19.5 seconds left to set up the play that turned into Miller’s game-winner at the buzzer.

In a game it trailed for nearly 27 minutes, Temple shot a respectable 48% from the field (31-65) and three-point range (12-25) and produced seven steals and six blocked shots at the other end of the floor.

Front page photo by Paige Wisehaupt/Temple Athletics.