In a physical, low-scoring game, perhaps it was only fitting that Temple used something that resembled more of a football play to beat UCF Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

With the normally-reliable Damian Dunn at the free throw line with two seconds left to play and the Owls trailing by a point, Dunn made his first foul shot but missed the second.

But off the miss, Nick Jourdain slipped around teammate Kur Jongkuch as if he were a stunting defensive lineman chasing a quarterback. The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward swooped in, grabbed the uncontested rebound and scored on a putback with .9 seconds left to lift Temple to a 57-55 win.

The Owls, now 16-14 overall and 10-7 in American Athletic Conference play, ensured themselves of a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas and could ascend as high as the third seed if they can win their regular-season finale Sundy at Tulane.

While both teams had forgettable shooting nights, with Temple shooting 37 percent from the floor and UCF (16-13, 7-10) not much better at 39 percent, the Owls survived in part because they outrebounded the Knights 34-23 and by 11-3 on the offensive glass to help generate 12 second-chance points, including Jourdain’s decisive bucket.

The play that put Jourdain in position to grab the key offensive rebound and game-winning points was something he had tried last week.

“It was really all Kur,” Jourdain said. “I did it in the Cincinnati game, but we didn’t get it. But I told him this game, I was like, ‘Let's do the same thing.’ Basically, he goes first, takes two people with him, and I loop around if the miss comes. I grabbed the rebound, put it up. So, basically, exactly what happened.”

Jourdain’s detailed explanation was skillful and strategic on a night when the Owls’ offense was anything but. They shot 33 percent in the first half and clung to a 22-20 halftime lead. Dunn, who was honored prior to the game on senior night along with Jongkuch and Ryan Sayers, led Temple in scoring with just 11 points on 3 of 10 shooting and 0-for-4 from three-point range.

Players like Jourdain and Jahlil White worked on filling up the stat sheet in other ways. Jourdain scored 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while White added eight points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench, hitting all four of his free throws on a night when Temple didn’t get to the line much and missed six of their attempts at 15 of 21.

In an encouraging sign as the regular season comes to a close and the conference tournament approaches, both weren’t forcing any shots and let the game come to them.

Temple’s lead eventually grew to 11 points at 45-34 at the 10:57 mark of the second half off a Jamille Reynolds dunk, but UCF responded with a 15-3 run over the next 7 ½ minutes to grab a short-lived, 49-48 lead with 3:25 to go on a pair of free throws by guard C.J. Kelly, who scored nine of his game-high 19 points during that run.

Both teams went cold from the floor down the stretch. After Kelly scored on a layup with 7:31 to go during that UCF run, neither team converted a field goal until a Dunn bucket gave Temple a 52-50 lead with 2:13 remaining.

The lead changed hands three times from there, with Kelly’s layup with eight seconds left giving UCF a 55-54 lead before Dunn got fouled six seconds later to set up his make, miss and Jourdain’s putback that won the game.

Freshman forward Taylor Hendricks scored 16 points for UCF, and 7-foot senior Michael Durr, who was injured the last time these two teams played last month in Orlando, added 11 points and four rebounds.

Turnover bug bites Temple again

With the AAC tournament looming on Thursday, Temple continues to relentlessly turn the ball over. The Owls coughed up nine first-half turnovers that led to 10 UCF points, half of the 20 they scored in the first half. Without those miscues, Temple would have enjoyed a more comfortable lead at halftime.

The Owls did tighten things up in the second half and turned the ball over just three times in the last 20 minutes, but the nine miscues in the first half nearly cost them the game.

Temple’s impressive defensive performance

While Temple didn’t have a great night on offense, the Owls held UCF to 16 points below their season average and 39 percent shooting on 17 of 44 from the floor. And although the Knights came into Thursday night as the best three-point shooting team in the league, they shot just 6 of 23 from beyond the arc, as did Temple. It felt as if the Knights had to earn a good look nearly every time down the floor.

McKie, however, still thinks there are things to work on at that end of the court.

“Wasn’t great,” McKie said of the Owls’ defensive performance. “I thought they got too many paint touches, too many just drives to the basket. Looked to me that they abandoned their offense and just said ,we’re gonna just put our head down, we’re gonna find a matchup, put our head down, get to the basket, try to get a layup. We’ll try to get to the free throw line. So we didn’t do a good job of that.

“Part of it is probably because they are the No. 1 (three-point) shooting team in the conference. We wanted to take that away from them, so I thought we did a decent job of that. They were 6-for-23 from three, so you can't stop everything. So we wanted to make sure we stopped the three-point shooting, but we also had to bear down and be able to keep those guys from getting to the basket.”

Up next

Temple will wrap up its regular season with an afternoon game Sunday in New Orleans at Tulane, which is 17-10 overall and 10-6 in the American. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and be televised on ESPN+