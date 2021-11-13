Instant analysis: Houston 37, Temple 8

Temple dropped its fifth straight game of the season on Saturday afternoon when the Owls lost, 37-8, to the Houston Cougars. With the loss, the Owls have now lost five straight games and are 3-7 on the season and 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play. “We are incredibly disappointed with the outcome of the game,” Temple coach Rod Carey said after the game. “I am happy with some encouraging signs that we fought and we were digging in. Just didn’t execute nearly enough on offense. Defense, I thought played well enough to win.” Temple hung around in the first half despite an abysmal performance from the offense. Despite giving up 200 total yards, Houston scored just 10 first half points. The defense faltered in the second half, though, as the Cougars’ offense finished the game with 432 total yards and 217 rushing yards. Freshman quarterback Justin Lynch started his third game of the season, as D’Wan Mathis was out with an ankle injury that he suffered against ECU last week. Lynch finished the game completing with 111 yards, zero touchdowns and two bad interceptions off of 11 of 24 passing. On the other side, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune completed 20 of 32 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns on the day. While the game was close at halftime, Houston came right out of the gate in the second half and extended its lead to three scores with a 7-play, 47-yard drive that was capped off by an Alton McCaskill 3-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars up 17-0. After that, the score was too far out of reach for Temple to make a comeback. Here are some other key takeaways and plays from today’s game.

Temple has young defenders to be excited about

Regardless of how the final score looked for the Owls defense, Saturday’s first half should have provided a glimmer of hope for some Temple fans. Freshman defensive tackle Darian Varner recorded two sacks in the first half, including one that came midway through the second quarter when Houston was driving inside the Temple 20. Varner’s sack forced the Cougars to kick a field goal. Varner finished the game with two tackles, two tackles for loss and those two sacks. Freshman linebacker Kobe Wilson didn’t stuff the stat sheet as Varner did, but he was flying around on the second level of the defense all game. Wilson is undersized, but he’s clearly fast and instinctive. He finished with seven tackles and one tackle for loss in today’s game. With William Kwenkeu graduating this season, Wilson should be in a position to be a consistent impact player next season. Temple also has redshirt-freshman Jordan Magee patrolling the second level. He, too, was all over the field on Saturday and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss in the game. A linebacker core of Magee and Wilson should set Temple up for a couple of years. In the secondary, redshirt-freshman safety M.J. Griffin continued to prove why he’s a part of the future. He was beaten for a touchdown in the first quarter on a deep post route but made a nice recovery to break up the pass, keeping Houston off the board. Overall, Griffin led all defenders with 11 tackles and a career-high three tackles for a loss. Griffin is one of the team’s top tacklers and while his play in coverage has been inconsistent, there is no reason to think he can not step into Amir Tyler’s strong safety role next season. It’s easy to glance at all of the yards Temple’s defense gave up today and not see any bright spots. When you’re struggling as much as Temple is this season, however, evaluating individual players becomes the only source of hope. The Owls have some hope on defense assuming the younger players continue an upward trend with their development.

Temple’s offense still has no identity

It feels like beating a dead horse at this point, but there is still nothing good about Temple’s offense. The Owls ran just four plays in the second quarter today, one of which was a kneel down to end the half, and finished with just 81 net yards in the first half. Temple finished with 218 total yards in the game, with just 99 yards coming on the ground. The Owls also went three-and-out five times in the game. That's a continuation of a recent trend, as the Owls have scored just 35 points in the last five games. It’s hard to truly blame Lynch for all of Temple’s offensive struggles, but he’s played a fair amount of football now and is still missing a ton of easy throws. Yes, he's only 18 years old, but Lynch missed wide receiver Randle Jones on several easy throws early in the game, including skipping a screen pass to Jones and throwing a wide-open curl route six feet over his head. “I think that Justin had some outstanding throws today and I think he missed some throws physically. And I think he missed some throws mentally today,” Carey said. “He’s 18 years old. I think he’s going to be a really good football player here.” The young quarterback did record 78 yards on the ground, including a 24-yard run midway in the third quarter, which was Temple’s inaugural first-down of the second half. Lynch’s run got Temple into Houston territory, but Amad Anderson was intercepted on a double pass a couple of plays later. Anderson’s target was never open on the play, so he basically gifted Cougars’ cornerback Marcus Jones the interception. Calling a double pass for a wide receiver who hasn’t thrown a pass all season when your offense is finally moving down the field after doing nothing for essentially two quarters is questionable at best. “We were trying to create some explosive plays,” Carey said about the play call. “Certainly had some specials in there and we ran them. Some of them worked. Some of them didn’t.” This allowed the Cougars to maintain their 17-0 lead at the end of the third quarter. Lynch’s legs were pretty much Temple’s only functional form of offense for a chunk of the game, which tells you just how bad this unit was today. Temple’s offensive line actually did a good job protecting Lynch in the passing game, as they gave up one sack in the game. That was impressive, given that Houston came into the game with 33 sacks on the season. In the running game, however, the offensive line continued to struggle. The unit failed to create any movement up front, which was exemplified by a play in the second quarter when Temple needed just one yard on third down. Edward Saydee was stuffed behind the line on the play after multiple Houston defenders jetted into the backfield. The Owls running backs recorded just 23 yards as a group, with the only big play from that group coming on a screen pass in the first quarter to Ra’Von Bonner for a gain of 25 yards. Bonner’s catch and run set up Temple inside of field goal range, but kicker Rory Bell missed a 35-yard field goal. Temple finally got on the board in n the fourth quarter after Saydee mustered his way into the end zone. A successful 2-point conversion brought Temple within two scores at that point. On that drive, Lynch made probably his best throw of the day when he hit Jordan Smith down the middle for a gain of 23 yards to set up the touchdown. In the end, it wasn’t nearly enough though. The Owls tried to get a little more creative in today’s game, but even those trick plays mostly backfired. It’s yet another week where nothing Temple does on offense is working.

