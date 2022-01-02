Instant analysis: No. 12 Houston 66, Temple 61

Temple wasn’t perfect by any means, but the Owls found ways to get buckets and hang around with the 12th-best team in the country, ultimately falling to Houston, 66-61, at the Liacouras Center Sunday evening.

Both teams entered Sunday’s contest coming off COVID-related pauses that held them without a game for 11 days. The Owls (7-6, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) last took the floor beating Delaware State on Dec. 22. The Cougars (12-2, 1-0 AAC) played the same day, routing Texas State, 80-47.

Damian Dunn led the way in the scoring column for Temple with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field. He was followed by Nick Jourdain, who finished with 12, including two threes. Jahlil White had a team-high seven rebounds.

Houston had four players score in double figures. Fabian White Jr. had a team-high 15, Jamal Shead had 14, Ramon Walker Jr. had 13 and Taze Moore chipped in 10.

"I'll take the effort, but it's still a loss we can grow from," head coach Aaron McKie said. "We wanted to make a statement, but we didn't make the statement I wanted our guys to make, so here we are."

Temple is set to face off against UCF in Orlando on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Unable to get over the hump

Shead buried a midrange pull-up with 5 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the first half over Zach Hicks. It extended Houston’s lead from six to eight.

The officials whistled a shooting foul on Hicks and put Shead at the line, making it a nine-point game. A replay on the video board had fans questioning the accuracy of the call.

Nonetheless, the Cougars followed it up with an 8-0 run that gashed any first-half momentum the Owls had built.

Temple pulled within one midway through the second half but again, Houston responded with a string of buckets of its own.

With each Owls run cutting the deficit, Kelvin Sampson’s group responded well to adversity, closing out the win at the free throw line.

Forrester and Strickland ruled out

Prior to tip off, junior forward Jake Forrester was ruled out with a non-COVID-related illness.

"Jake is a big part of everything we do," Dunn said. "We definitely could have used him tonight being another big body who can get rebounds and contest shots. I think guys stepped up in that role."

Arashma Parks, who has played a total of 16 minutes all season, made his first career start in Forrester’s place. The sophomore big man offered a looming interior presence against Houston’s 6-foot-10 big man Josh Carlton. He tallied two points and four rebounds over 18 minutes.

McKie rounded out the front court rotation the same way he has the past few weeks – splitting minutes between Jourdain and Sage Tolbert.

Tai Strickland, who was a game-time decision, was ruled out with a back injury, as first reported by OwlScoop.com. His absence gave way for true freshman guard Hysier Miller to see extended minutes.

Miller, who played 16 minutes in the loss, contributed five points shooting 2 of 6 from the field.

Houston was also playing without its leading scorer, Marcus Sasser, and fourth-leading scorer, Tramon Mark. Both were recently ruled out with season-ending injuries.