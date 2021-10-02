Instant Analysis: Temple 34, Memphis 31

Temple overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Memphis, 34-31, on homecoming Saturday. By doing so, Temple improved its record to 3-2 and 1-0 in American Athletic Conference play on the season.

After falling behind early, the Owls battled back to tie the game at halftime and ultimately won the game by outscoring Memphis, 17-14 in the second half.

“Ecstatic with the outcome,” Temple coach Rod Carey said. “It is hard to win. That’s two in a row now...We are going to enjoy this one for probably shorter than 24 hours because we got a six-day turnaround. I’m really proud of the guys.”

Temple took the lead with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Tayvon Ruley muscled his way into the end zone, putting the Owls ahead, 24-23.

The Owls never trailed again in the game.

Temple got a nice boost from its starting quarterback as D’Wan Mathis finished the game 35-of-42 for 322 yards and three touchdowns. As a unit, Temple’s offense finished with 157 rushing yards and 481 total yards.

Mathis’ first touchdown pass came in the second quarter when Temple trailed, 17-0. The Owls faced fourth-and-goal and decided to roll Mathis out to his right. Mathis then floated thee ball to Jadan Blue, who make an incredible twisting, one-handed catch for his first touchdown of the season.

On defense, the Owls gave up 462 total yards and struggled to deal with the Tigers’ up-tempo attack, especially in the first half. Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan finished the game 24-of-40 for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Here are some other key moments and takeaways from the game.

Turning Point

Saturday’s turning point came after cornerback Keyshawn Paul forced a fumble with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter as Temple trailed, 17-7.

The Owls took over at the Memphis 17-yard line and scored three plays later when Mathis found Jose Barbon on a beautiful back-shoulder pass. This cut the Tigers’ lead to three points and clearly swung the momentum in Temple’s favor.

Temple’s defense ended up forcing a three-and-out after three straight incompletions on the ensuing drive.

The offense got the ball back with 2:07 left in the half. Mathis then found Jordan Smith for a gain of 20 yards, putting Temple kicker Rory Bell in field goal range. He made a 35-yarder to tie the score at 17 before halftime.

The game looked like it had gotten away from Temple before Paul forced the fumble. Prior to that, Memphis scored its second touchdown on a Henigan pass after Temple went for it on fourth down at its own 35 and got nowhere.

“I knew we had to have moments,” Carey said. “That opening touchdown, or our first touchdown, followed by that moment of the fumble and then the moment of stopping them and getting the field goal before half. Those moments I think really kind of changed our attitude.”

The Promised D'Wan

Mathis’ decision to transfer from Georgia to Temple came with some considerable hype this offseason. Things did not get off to a great start for him against Rutgers, and then he suffered an injury that forced him to miss two games.

However, the redshirt-freshman signal caller put together, arguably, his best performance of the season today. Besides finishing with 322 yards for three touchdowns, Mathis looked in control of the offense and poised in the pocket.

“Every week we get a game plan and it is up to me to figure what coverages they are going to run against our pass plays,” Mathis said. “Me just being in the right position and trusting the guys.”

Mathis made a number of impressive throws during the game, but his best might have been the back shoulder throw to Barbon, which cut the Memphis lead to 17-14.

Mathis saw he had one-on-one coverage right when he hit the top of his drop and delivered a strike right over the Memphis cornerback’s head where only Barbon could get it.

Mathis also showed off his mobility and made a number of throws while rolling out to both his left and his right. The Michigan native finished the game with 53 rushing yards on four carries, most of which came on a 39-yard run in the third quarter.

Temple would be wise to call more zone reads and quarterback draws with Mathis. Obviously, they don’t want him taking hits, but it is very clear he can help them in that regard if given a chance.

If Mathis plays this deliberately and efficiently the rest of the season, he’ll be able to mask some of the Owls’ other issues like their underwhelming rushing attack.

Temple’s receiver room is deep:

Temple got stellar play from its receivers in this game. They missed Randle Jones for the second straight game but Barbon, Smith and Amad Anderson all stepped up in his absence. The trio combined for 16 catches, 214 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Smith was frequently used on underneath routes like drags and curls but was able to break a couple of tackles to create yards after the catch.

Anderson made an impressive high-point catch during the first quarter and made a catch through contact with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter that set up a Temple touchdown putting them ahead 24-23.

The Purdue transfer also scored the game-sealing touchdown as he took a pass off of jet motion and outran the Memphis defense 53 yards to the endzone putting Temple ahead 34-23.

Blue also made a number of impressive plays including the leaping one-handed touchdown for Temple’s first score. Blue finished the game with eight catches for 37 yards. He left the game briefly with an injury after taking a big hit near the goal line but returned in the fourth quarter.

Based on today’s game, it seems like the Owls’ receivers and Mathis are on the same page after Mathis missed two games earlier this season. The timing on comeback and back shoulder routes looks good, and Mathis is clearly trusting them to make plays after the catch.

“We’ve been doing this for weeks in practice,” Mathis said. “You guys just get to see it now. We are finally doing what we are doing in practice.”

Temple’s defense forced big time turnovers:

As a unit, Temple’s defense gave up plenty of yards in today’s game, but the Owls were able to force two key turnovers that turned the tide of the game and kept Memphis well below its usual points per game average.

The first was Paul’s fumble, which changed the entire momentum of the game in the first half. In the second half, linebacker Yvandy Rigby forced a fumble of Memphis running back Kylan Watkins at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter with the score at 24-23.

Safety M.J. Griffin recovered the fumble in the endzone turning what looked like a Memphis go-ahead drive into Temple’s ball at its own 20-yard line.

The Owls’ offense could not capitalize on the turnover, but the defense likely saved seven points and then made another stop on the next Memphis possession thanks to a Rigby sack on third down.

Besides forcing turnovers, Temple’s defense did enough to keep Memphis in check throughout the game. They finished with four tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

Things haven’t been perfect for the Owls’ defense this season but they’ve consistently played well enough to help Temple win games.

What does this mean going forward?

This wasn’t a must-win game for the Owls, but it was close, and they got the job done. Temple needed to come out in this game and prove they could compete against good competition — something they hadn’t done yet this season.

Memphis isn’t a great team but Temple came into this game as a clear underdog and the Owls fell behind early. In the end, the Owls were able to weather that adversity. In previous games, the Owls were unable to overcome multi-score deficits. Today’s game is some evidence that Temple is growing as a team.

Carey preached that the Owls needed time to learn how to win and manage their emotions when falling behind and it seems like they’ve at least made progress in that area.

The outlook of Temple’s season changes if Mathis can play like he did today. He makes the offense much more dynamic with his ability to extend plays outside the pocket and pick up yards with his legs.

Simply put, Mathis makes Temple way more dangerous on offense when he’s in control of the offense and operating efficiently.

The game will serve as a big confidence booster for the Owls as they prepare for their next game against the best team in The American in the Cincinnati Bearcats, which is something they desperately needed.

“It feels good because it is exactly what we expected,” Temple center C.J. Perez said after the game. “It feels really good ending with a victory.”

It’s not realistic to expect Temple to beat Cincinnati but it is realistic to expect the Owls to carry some momentum from this game into that one.