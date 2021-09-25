Instant Analysis: Temple 41, Wagner 7

Despite yet another slow start, Temple won its second game of the season, 41-7, at home against Wagner Saturday afternoon.

For the fourth straight game, Temple came out of the gates slow and was down, 7-0, early. So far this season, Temple has struggled coming back from early deficits. Today was a different story, however, as the Owls would score 41 points in a row against their FCS opponent.

“ Very sloppy, but anytime you win that’s a good thing. In the end, the second half we came out 24-0. The defense really stopped them after the first drive of the game,” Temple coach Rod Carey told reporters after the game. “Then the offense kind of got out of their own way there. We've got some penalties to clean up.”

Georgia transfer quarterback D’Wan Mathis returned to action after missing the last two games due to injury. Mathis, like most of Temple's offense, took some time to get his feet underneath him but eventually finished with 292 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

While Temple's starting quarterback returned, Wagner's was sidelined. After being a game-time decision Jaalon Frazier missed the game and freshman Guenson Alexis started in his place. Alexis, who was eventually benched, struggled and finished with just 36 passing yards.

After Wagner’s first drive, Temple’s defense calmed down and made it difficult for the Seahawks’ offense. Jeff Knowles' defense blanketed Wagner from then on out and the Seahawaks never scored again after the opening drive. The Seahawks could only muster 79 yards after the opening drive and finished the game with just 159 yards of offense.

Temple’s overall defensive performance was encouraging, but the Owls still need to learn how to avoid early mistakes, Temple defensive end Manny Walker said.

“It was just a slow start," Walker said. "We beat ourselves, it was more of a mental thing than anything. We have to bring our own juice."

Here are some other key moments and takeaways from the game.

TURNING POINT

The turning point of this game came with a little less than six minutes remaining in the second quarter when Walker leaped in the air and intercepted Wagner’s quarterback at the 36 yard-line. Walker made a similar play against Akron on Sept.11. By doing so, Walker became the first Temple defensive linemen to have multiple interceptions in a season since Morris Blueford Jr. accomplished the feat as a freshman in 2007.

Prior to the interception, Temple was up by just three points at 10-7. From there, Dobbins received the handoff and finished with a 1-yard touchdown to give the Owls a 17-7 lead before halftime. Walker's interception allowed Temple to calm down and get into halftime with a double digit lead, despite almost giving that momentum back on an Amad Anderson punt return fumble just before the half.

OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT

After going three and out on the first drive, the Owls found success on their second drive. Mathis attempted a deep pass to transfer wide receiver Anderson who drew a pass interference call.

A few plays later, the Owls ran a double-reverse jet sweep to Jose Barbon, who picked up 22 yards. Mathis and Dobbins kept in on the ground the rest of the way on that drive and combined to push Temple into the end zone.

Dobbins had a career day. The fourth-year New Jersey native scored his third touchdown of the game when he ran the ball up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Owls a 27-7 lead in the third quarter. Dobbins, who had never scored as an Owl prior to today, became the first Temple player with three touchdowns in a game since Ryquell Armstead accomplished the feat against Houston in 2018.

Dobbins, who had played sparingly in Temple's first three games, had a great week of practice and earned the extra reps, Carey said. According to Dobbins, the improvement in play was due to his mental approach to the game.

“I changed my whole mindset," Dobbins said. "Just stay down and get it because I wasn’t really playing for the last two to three weeks. I already noticed a lot of weeks ahead, so I just kept my head going and I already knew I was going to go hard every week."

Despite playing without their two best receivers in Randle Jones and Jadan Blue, Temple's wide receivers stepped up and produced a handful of career days.

The veteran of the group, Barbon, finished with career highs in eight catches and 130 yards. Barbon showed off his speed with a few ankle breaking moves on the third drive of the first quarter.

In addition to Barbon, sophomore Kadas Reams produced on two big plays for the Owls. Halfway through the third quarter, Mathis found Reams for a 44-yard touchdown bomb, his first collegiate touchdown. The duo connected for another touchdown later on with six minutes and 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Owls a 41-7 lead.

STOUT DEFENSE

After Wagner running back Ricky Spruill ran through a wide-open hole and scored a 50-yard touchdown, Temple's defense tightened up.

Besides Walker’s interception, the defense was flying around and making plays. Temple limited Wagner’s passing game to just 36 passing yards. Overall, the Seahawks only picked up eight first downs and two third downs.

With a young quarterback, the Seahawks attempted to run the ball 48 times. But with little success, the group averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.

That marks the third straight game that Temple's defense has settled down and improved as the game progressed. After giving up 61 points against Rutgers, not all of which were the defense's fault, the Owls have allowed opponents to average just 253 yards and 19.7 points per game in the three games since.

In addition to the strong performance of Walker, who finished with seven tackles and the aforementioned interception, freshman Kobe Wilson also had a strong performance with five tackles and a sack. Once again, Temple primarily played a 3-man set on the defensive line.

SPECIAL TEAMS STANDOUT

Special teams have not been a mixed bag for Temple this season. While the Owls have struggled in kick returns and punt returns, they've been markedly improved in punting and kicking. Kicker Rory Bell rewarded Carey's offseason decision to put him on scholarship, as he hit a career-long 47-yard field goal in the second half that gave the Owls a 10-7 lead.

“I probably stretched him a little more than I probably was even comfortable with the down and distance there on fourth down,” Carey said. “I had in my mind to go for it, and we got knocked back a little bit. I put him out there and it’s good to see him into a little gust too, good to see him get that one.”

In the beginning of the third quarter, Bell knocked down a 31-yard field goal. His leg helped the Owls gain momentum at the end of the second quarter and at the beginning of the third quarter. Other than his second kickoff of the game, which went out of bounds, Bell was also productive in the kickoff game. Overall, Bell averaged 62.6 yards per kickoff and had three touchbacks in the game after finishing 2020 with just two touchbacks all season long.

IMPLICATIONS OF THIS GAME

Four games into the season, Temple is now standing at 2-2 with two wins over inferior opponents and two losses to Power 5 programs. Neither Akron (1-2) nor Wagner (0-4) are proper measuring sticks for the opponents Temple will soon face.

That being said, the Owls have some reasons to be encouraged after Saturday's game. After starting off slow, they dominated in all facets of the game. Even without his top targets, Mathis gave the offense some life and getting him back was pivotal for an offense that scored just three points last week. The Owls showed a deep attack that they could not muster against Boston College and that should only be aided by Blue and Jones' return.

The rest of the offense stepped up as well. Dobbins was effective and had a great day from the backfield. Barbon showed reason to believe that he's more than just a complement to Blue and Jordan. Even Reams came out of nowhere and had his way with Wagner’s defensive backs.

The Owls can’t celebrate for too long because the conference schedule is about to kick off. Next week, on homecoming, Temple will host a Memphis team that beat Mississippi State earlier this season. This may be Temple's first real barometer of the season as the Owls look to outperform their preseason conference ranking.