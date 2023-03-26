Former Temple offensive lineman Isaac Moore had no idea the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars used a third-round draft pick on him in February.

The Swedish lineman was excited to continue his football career, not just because of his love for the game, but because it meant he could extend his work visa and stay in the United States.

“It feels great because that means that I can legally stay in America,” Moore said Wednesday at Temple’s Pro Day. “No matter what happens, I can still stay in the country and play football, so I’m excited. … It feels good because my student visa goes up very soon, so I was hoping I could stay in this country, work and play the thing I love, football. Now I can, and it’s really a relief.”

While Moore was eager to find a way to stay in the country, he wasn’t the first Owl to find out that he was selected in the USFL draft.

Former Temple teammate and fellow Pro Day participant Adam Klein found out through Twitter and let Moore know.

“I was really happy for him,” Klein said. “I was scrolling through Twitter, and I saw that Isaac got drafted. … I figured he would have gotten a call earlier in the day, but I texted him and was like ‘You know you just got drafted, right?’ And he was like ‘No, I had no idea.’ But it’s awesome that he has an opportunity out there and he can make the most of it.”

Moore arrived at Temple as a midyear enrollee from Orebro, Sweden as a part of the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 7-inch lineman played 57 games in his five-year tenure with the Owls.

Throughout his time at Temple, Moore has seen three different head coaches, each with different schemes. The lineman talked about how he has seen the program change throughout his time on campus.

“Everybody that I came in with when I started on the team is gone,” Moore said. “Everything has changed, the culture has changed. The only thing that has stayed the same is the buildings on campus.”

The 299-pound lineman attributed his progress through his time on North Broad Street to offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan, who mentored Moore at the beginning of his career and again this past season after a three-year stint with Geoff Collins’ staff at Georgia Tech.

“A lot of yelling,” Moore said of Wiesehan’s coaching style. “Coming from Sweden, I was really raw, football is so different overseas. … So when I came here, I didn’t know the speed, I didn’t know all the technical stuff. So he really taught me the basics and the groundwork. From that I just took it.”

Moore was pleased with his performance Wednesday with scouts from 13 different NFL teams looking on.

Moore finished with a 7-foot, 1-inch broad jump, a 24-inch vertical, a 5.68-second 40-yard dash, and had 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

“I showed that I’m a hard worker,” Moore said. “[I have] a pretty quick change of direction, and that I’m really excited to start working.”

Moore believes he has the attitude that can help him perform at the next level, one that has helped him come into a foreign country and play football at a high level.

“The attitude is more like you can’t take crap from anybody,” Moore said. “I don’t care if you don’t respect me, just don’t disrespect me. That’s the whole M.O. I just say go as hard as you can.”