OwlScoop - Isaiah Graham-Mobley enters transfer portal

Isaiah Graham-Mobley announced Friday afternoon he is planning to enter the transfer portal in the coming days after five seasons at Temple.

In the next up coming days my name will be entered into the College Football Transfer Portal. Thank you Temple ✌🏾🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/YfN290znu6

Graham-Mobley becomes the latest former Temple player to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA has granted collegiate athletes due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker was bestowed with a single-digit over the past two seasons and became one of Temple’s most vocal leaders in the locker room. Graham-Mobley missed 10 of the last 19 games due to multiple injuries.

He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Temple’s loss to UCF back on Oct. 26, 2019. A majority of his offseason in quarantine was spent rehabbing with the hope of returning to a full range of football activities by the start of the season.

The King of Prussia native re-injured his ankle on a freak play in warmups before the Owls’ only win of the season at home against USF back on Oct. 17. That forced him to miss that game, as well as the rest of the season. In two appearances, he tallied 19 total tackles and one sack for a loss of nine yards in the season-opener at Navy.

In his time at Temple, Graham-Mobley notched 151 total tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries to go along with one forced fumble.

Extra points: While Temple has seen a handful of starters enter the transfer portal, the Owls have taken advantage of the new landscape of college football. Temple has added cornerbacks Antwain Walker from Northern Illinois and Keyshawn Paul from UConn, Illinois running back Ra’von Bonner and Washington State defensive lineman Will Rodgers via the transfer portal, and the Owls are expected to make more additions this month.