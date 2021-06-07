Jack Latore excited about first FBS offer from Temple
Jack Latore was overjoyed when he received his first FBS offer directly from Temple head coach Rod Carey on June 2 after visiting Temple’s campus for the first time. The 6-foot-4 inch, 240-pound cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news