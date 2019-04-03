Jackson: "It's a great day in Temple history."
While Marc Jackson and Aaron McKie missed each other by a season or two at Temple, the duo later paired up for two seasons as Philadelphia 76ers from 2003 through 2005. During those campaigns, and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news