Senior defensive linemen Jacob Martin and Jullian Taylor became the two most recent Temple players to hear their names called in the NFL draft as both were selected on Saturday. Martin, a four-year contributor for the Owls, was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the 186th overall selection in the 6th round. Martin finished last season second on Temple's team with eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. The Colorado native finished his career with 11.5 sacks, which earned him the No. 19 spot on Temple's all-time sack list.

Taylor appeared in just a handful of games during his first three seasons as an Owl but exploded onto the scene in 2017. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Taylor, appeared in 12 games for the Owls and recorded 41 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. Taylor's performance, along with an impressive 40-yard dash at Temple's Pro Day, drew attention and led to him being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 223rd overall pick in the 7th round. With the selections of Martin and Taylor, Temple has now had multiple draftees in each of the last three drafts. Last season, Haason Reddick, Dion Dawkins and Nate Hairston were selected by NFL teams while Tyler Matakevich, Matt Ioannidis and Tavon Young were chosen in the 2016 NFL draft.