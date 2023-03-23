Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams talked to reporters Thursday afternoon after the Owls’ seventh practice of the spring.

Williams addressed the development of the wide receiver room coming off a season where the team finished 30th in the country in passing yards per game. Among other topics, Williams spoke about the importance of the return of previously-injured redshirt sophomore Ian Stewart in the locker room and about redshirt junior D’Wan Mathis, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver last season after being benched for sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner before the Sep. 17 game against Rutgers.

Williams also talked about the new receivers starting in the summer as well, and the importance of speed and ball skills in a wide receiver room.

You can watch Williams' session with reporters here and read some excerpts of his interview below.

Williams on the wide receiver unit’s development this offseason:

“We are light years ahead of where we were last year. With the comfort with play calling and knowing the schemes and being able to go out there and line up and execute, I think I think we're ahead in that aspect. Obviously, there's going to be new things that we throw in offensively that they still have to learn, but I think there’s a good understanding of what we're trying to do.”

Williams on leadership in the wide receivers and the team as a whole:

“A lot of meetings during this offseason have been player-led. When you talk about players leading their own meetings in the offseason and doing those types of things, it's been awesome, and I think that's given us a little bit more of an advantage coming into spring practice. I’m happy with where that's going. This team is growing up and still has a ways to go, but they're doing the right things… [A guy] that comes to mind in my room is Ian Stewart. He's been awesome. He's done a lot of that this offseason, but there's guys all over the team.”

Williams on Mathis, who is entering his first full season as a wide receiver:

“He is a dynamic talent. Yeah, I think that's the biggest thing. He has a lot of talent. He has things that you can't coach: size and speed. We were just trying to figure out [if we could] create a package for him because it is a completely different world. And to D’Wan’s credit, he's embraced that change. This offseason, he's been in my office a ton. I think he's just eager to get out there and help the team in any way that he possibly can. And hopefully, we can see that moving forward this spring.”

Williams on summer arrivals and his expectations for them:

“One of our focuses this offseason was that we need to continue to bring in young talent. That has to be our number one goal, bringing some guys with speed. I felt that was an area that we lacked when you looked at the whole entire room. And then also ball skills. Those are the two things; If you have a guy that can run and a guy that can track the ball, I think they're gonna have explosive plays. From that standpoint, how do we create explosive plays? Let's get fast guys that can catch the ball.”