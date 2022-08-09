Jafar Williams talks about Temple's wide receiver room
After Monday morning’s practice, Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams spoke to the media for the first time this summer to offer some perspective on what his position group has focused on dur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news