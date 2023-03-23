Former Temple safety Jalen Ware was one of nine former Temple players who participated in the Owls' Pro Day on Wednesday in front of friends, teammates, family, and, most importantly, NFL scouts.

For many of the college players who participate in pro days, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase themselves in front of NFL scouts. Understandably, that opportunity came with a lot of nerves but Ware was prepared to present his skills to the scouts, he said.

“I really just get out and just do what I was coached to do,” Ware said on his mindset coming into pro day. “In moments like that, you can really just lose focus on what you’ve been training and my main thing was to just do what I know. Keep it in check, what I do in practice and do on the field."

When it came to measurables, the 5- foot-10, 173-pound Ware had a 36-inch vertical, five bench reps, a 9- foot- 6-inch broad jump, and a 4.56 40-yard dash.

Ware came to Temple from Copiah- Lincoln Community College before spending three seasons as an Owl. The JUCO transfer started 19 games in his Temple career, including six in 2021, when he had a team-high two interceptions. Last season, Ware started seven games and delivered a career-high 35 tackles as a senior.

Ware wasn’t the only member of the secondary to participate in pro day. Cornerback Cameron Ruiz also participated in the defense drills. Ware enjoyed getting the chance to be out there with Ruiz and to get advice from former Owls, he said.

“Me and Cam always had a competitive mindset,” Ware said. “They just made us better. But over the years, Amir Tyler... really set his mark on me with coming in and preparedness, aggressiveness. It really just paved the way for me."

This year's NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to April 29. Ware gave no specifics if any professional teams had reached out but in the event Ware does not get drafted, he could still get a camp invite from an NFL team with the hopes of trying to make an 53-man roster.