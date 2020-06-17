OwlScoop - Jameel Brown's recruitment takes off

Jameel Brown's recruitment takes off
Jameel Brown is no stranger to the Temple basketball program. Growing up just outside of the school's campus in North Philadelphia, Brown has attended many games at the Liacouras Center. Now the po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news