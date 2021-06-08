Jason Wingard named Temple’s new president

Dr. Jason Wingard will become Temple University’s 12th president effective July 1, Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan announced Tuesday afternoon following a unanimous approval.

The Dean Emeritus and Professor of Human Capital Management at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies is leaving his current post to succeed Richard Englert, who served as Temple’s president for the last five years.

Wingard will be Temple’s first Black president in the institutions 137-year history.

“I certainly recognize the significance of this moment. I’m proud of it,” Wingard told reporters during Tuesday’s in-person press conference. “Chairman Morgan continues to say he was looking for the best candidate to fill this seat. He thinks and believes, as well as the committee, that I am the best candidate to fill this role. And I believe that as well.”

Morgan prefaced his introduction of the announcement saying there were more than 300 qualified candidates for the position following a 10-month search.

Wingard’s previous stops include his time at Columbia University, Managing Director and Chief Learning Officer at Goldman Sachs, Vice Dean of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Executive Director of the Stanford Educational Leadership Institute at Stanford University.

He holds a B.A. in Sociology, with honors, from Stanford University, a Masters in Education from Emory University, an EdM in Technology in Education from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in Education, Culture, and Society from the University of Pennsylvania.

Temple’s president-elect laid out three themes that will be a guiding force for his tenure in his new position: commitment to service as the school’s chief ambassador to share the story of the impressive work already being done, enhancing Temple’s value composition to ensure the curriculum and applied experiences reflect the needs of the marketplace, and greater engagement with the surrounding community.

“It’s going to take time, it’s going to take listening and collaboration,” Wingard said. “That is something we are going to do. We’re going to focus on that tremendously. … Temple University is a pillar of strength in this region and I want to make sure that we take every responsibility to represent this region with the strength that we have.”

When asked about ensuing COVID protocols and the return to campus in the fall, Wingard said once he steps into his new role, he and his team will surmise a plan for how to proceed based on best health practices and what is in the best interest of the students and faculty.

He also isn’t a new face to the Temple community or North Philadelphia.

While his father, Dr. Levi Wingard, earned a graduate degree from Temple over 40 years ago, he spent many nights around the campus digesting all that the university had to offer. One notable person he met and spent time with was Hall of Famer and former head basketball coach John Chaney.

“He really inspired me. He was an idol,” Wingard said, proudly. “He would sit me down and he would say, ‘Young Wingard, you have two things to remember about being successful. Number one, get up early. Number two, work harder than your peers.'”

The West Chester native spent time playing basketball at Chaney’s summer camps both in Philadelphia and in Ambler.

Wingard was later a member of both the varsity football and track teams during his time at Stanford.

Among other pressing matters, Wingard will be tasked with finding a permanent Athletic Director to replace Acting AD on an interim basis, Fran Dunphy. The former Temple basketball coach was named to his current position after Dr. Patrick Kraft left to take the same position at Boston College. Dunphy has been Temple’s interim AD since June 17, 2020.

“Temple is best-in-class in education and research, best-in-class in athletics, best-in-class in health,” he said. “And so I am just really proud that Temple represents excellence -- full stop. And if you didn’t know that, you’re going to hear a lot more about that from me.”



