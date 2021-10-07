Johnson will embark on a 'listen-and-learn tour' as Temple's new AD

Temple officially named Arthur Johnson its Vice President and new Athletic Director at a press conference in the Fox-Gittis Room of the Liacouras Center Thursday morning.

“I want to thank president [Jason] Wingard and The Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity to lead Temple Athletics,” Johnson said. “I am truly humbled and appreciative of this awesome responsibility to work with coaches, staff, administrators, faculty while actively participating in the holistic development of our student-athletes.”

Johnson is the first athletic director to be a part of the president’s cabinet, Wingard, Temple’s president, said.

“We were focused on an operational leader who was excellent at being able to support our academic goals as well as our athletic goals, and we found in [Johnson] that very best in class person,” Wingard said.

Johnson served as the senior associate athletic director at Texas for the last seven years and served as its assistant athletic director for football operations for the last 10 years.

He also spent six years working for the University of Georgia athletic department from 2005-11, where he served as sports administrator for the men’s basketball team.

Johnson is replacing former men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy, who was made acting athletic director in June of 2020 after former athletic director Pat Kraft left for the same position at Boston College.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of the event.

Johnson on handling the difference between a Power Five budget like the one he had at Texas to the Group of Five budget he has now at Temple:

“It is really the same thing, it is about serving student-athletes. Helping young people reach their goals and aspirations. While the budgets are different, we still have to operate the same way with the same rules. When it comes to finances, it is just a matter of being responsible with the resources that are entrusted to us.”

Johnson on building an on-campus football stadium:

“That’ll be up to our president and the leadership of this institution. I want to be aligned with them. I know that will be something that is important but at the same time that will be up to president Wingard and his leadership.”

Johnson on potentially retiring more jersey numbers:

“The thing I have to do is come in here and understand what has been the process before and make sure that process is easy and consistent across the board for all of our programs. I am sure individuals who follow other sports here whether it is rowing, soccer, or the crew team, they have some of the same things. I will come in visit with the staff, visit with other key stakeholders and understand what has been and done and then work with the president to determine how those decisions are made.

Johnson on his biggest challenge right now:

“It is trying to keep our student-athletes, and our fans and our staff safe. It is trying to get through [the pandemic] without making major changes. Obviously, COVID had a great financial impact, not only on us in college athletics but on industries throughout this country and throughout this world. Now, our first priority is understanding our process and keeping our student-athletes safe and our staff and other stakeholders safe.”

Johnson on Name, Image and Likeness:

“The first thing I am going to do is come in and learn what we are doing at Temple, because what you could be doing may be better than some of the things we’re doing. As I mentioned, one of the keys to my interest is this great market. This great city. There are so many opportunities just in the Philadelphia area alone. So it is understanding what we do and then determining if I’ll work with an outside organization or maybe some great resources on campus who help us come together to make sure we provide the right exposure and have our student-athletes understand the value of their brand and then how to leverage that to take advantage of this new window of opportunity in college athletics.”

Johnson on what he’s going to do right away:

“The first thing I am going to do is go on a listen-and-learn tour. My goal is to get out and meet as many people as possible and starting with the staff here. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to meet many of them before I depart tomorrow. But over the first 90 days is to spend time listening and learning and visiting with internal and external stakeholders within the University to determine where we have been, where we are now and understand and implement that we are going to be a part of president Wingard’s vision. My vision going forward is to make sure we are always aligned with the leadership of the institution but also making sure we win. Not only in athletics but in life.”

Johnson on picking Temple and which athletic director opportunities he would choose to pursue:

“There have been some opportunities that I have pursued and had the disappointment of not getting those and earning those opportunities. But after our son was born, and he got older, our priorities started to change … but I was also only looking for certain types of markets and certain schools. So it was important to me to have my son in a great market where he can grow, and his mistakes won’t be magnified like it would be in a small college community, which are great but at this time it was not something I wanted to pursue. This one made sense.”

Johnson on his relationship with current North Carolina football coach Mack Brown:

“First of all, Coach Brown is just a special human being. He and his wife, Sally, have been tremendous role models and mentors and to watch his leadership in the public eye, it gave me a great opportunity to learn how to manage people, to deal with kids, how to understand to make adjustments when you need to make adjustments. He became more than a boss. He is a friend even today.”

Johnson on the football program’s turnaround and the sustainability of it:

“The sustainability of it is going to be the key and making sure we provide the right resources for our student-athletes to be successful. That includes evaluating how we approach scheduling, what may happen in the future, how we recruit and make sure Coach (Rod) Carey and staff have the resources they need and then really change and make sure they understand the expectations. Winning is a mindset. It is a mindset that I know can be developed and maintained here.”

Johnson on evaluating Temple’s coaches:

“Well it is coming in, and really sitting getting down to know them and understanding who they are and what they are about and make sure we can be aligned and understand each other. Really when I evaluate coaches, I evaluate all areas. It is not just about the wins and losses as I mentioned holistic development of student-athletes and that is important to me.”

Johnson elaborating on what his conversations with coaches would look like:

“Just going and meeting with every staff member. I will sit down and meet with every staff member and get their thoughts on Temple. What is good, what is bad, what potential roadblocks they have, that might be in our way for success. I wanna celebrate the things we are doing really, really well and also work to make those things we are not doing as good to find out why and work through it.”

Johnson on adjusting to the difference between Texas’ football culture and Temple’s:

“It will be different, but I have more colleagues who are at places like Temple than are at places like Texas or Georgia. It comes back to helping young people reach their goals and pursue their aspirations.”

Johnson on recruiting and competing with bigger schools:

“We’ve got to sell Temple. Remember, even at the other schools who have a lot of resources, you are limited on the number of scholarships you can offer in those various sports. So, we gotta sell Temple and sell the value of a Temple education and the value of a Temple experience and the value of being in a market that you can go out and prepare you for the world.”

Johnson on improving fan engagement:

“It starts by winning. It starts by going out and engaging your fans and really pushing and helping them understand we need them to help our programs grow, and we need them to help our student-athletes. Again, I gotta sit down with the internal staff and figure out what we have done in the past and what we can do to enhance that.”

Johnson on how football operations will help him:

“Football operations works with every part of our business. We deal with donors. We run camps. We deal with operations. We deal with facilities. We deal with budgets. You help the whole recruiting process, so you understand what that is. We would also visit with other recruits from other sports, the ticket office, the media every day. Football operations gave me a great foundation in understanding some of the different parts.”

Johnson on the American Athletic Conference’s potential conference realignment and how spread out the teams are:

“It is not just the American. All conferences today are spread out in different regions. Texas and Texas A&M, those would be outliers in the SEC. It will not be easy to get to some of those places so some of the travel will be the same.”

Johnson on what will drive conference realignment and conferences expanding across the county:

“TV will determine that and drive it. The television markets play a huge role, and that is one reason this role is very attractive because we are in a great TV market.”

Johnson on how streaming services will affect revenue:

“It does change things some, but it is still at the end of the day the TV markets. That is the reason they have the Neilson ratings. That is going to be a part of it. We do know that cord-cutting is taking place and there are changes going on, so that might impact the revenue or the monies that are available. However, there are still a lot of TVs out there.”