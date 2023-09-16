Temple head coach Stan Drayton made up his mind about several things, including one in particular, heading into Saturday’s game against Norfolk State.

If the Owls won the opening coin toss, they were going to receive the kickoff and take the ball instead of deferring and putting their defense out there first.

The coin fell the right way, Temple got the ball first and never looked back. The Owls did what they was supposed to do Saturday afternoon – rout an inferior FCS opponent while letting some of their newest and best players shine along the way to build some equity for the future.

Freshman running back Joquez Smith ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored the first two touchdowns of his college career, and redshirt junior linebacker Diwun Black, a Florida transfer, tallied six tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack as the Owls routed Norfolk State 41-9 before a sparse crowd of 10,932 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Getting the ball first, scoring first and being able to set the tone early in a get-right game felt good for the Owls.

“I think [Drayton] told me this morning, I believe. And yeah, I was all for it. Let’s do it,” said right tackle Victor Stoffel, part of a Temple offensive line that helped pave the way for 290 rushing yards. “Let's win the toss. And then you know, we all talk about starting fast, and we haven't really started fast the last two games. So I think that was big for us to actually get that first first down. Once we got that first first down, we knew, ‘All right. Now we’re in business here.’”

Smith had 137 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in the first half alone, running decisively once again as he did last weekend against Rutgers in his first college football game, although this time through some much bigger running lanes. His 15-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner capped a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive on the game’s first series, and his 51-yard touchdown run helped put Temple ahead by 21-7 at the 9-minute mark of the second quarter before a Darvon Hubbard 21-yard scoring run gave way to a 28-7 Owls lead almost four minutes later.

Backup quarterback Quincy Patterson, who came in earlier in the game to score two rushing touchdowns of one and two yards, was leading the offense by the time the fourth quarter came around.

If Temple wants to be a bowl-eligible team in 2023 and string together some wins as the schedule gets tougher in the coming weeks, starting with next Saturday’s home game against No. 22 Miami, finding a game-changing back who can take the pressure off Warner and an offensive line with a lot to learn will be extremely important.

And even though he’ll surely be facing a much better and faster defense next week, Smith’s performance Saturday was a big step in the right direction.

“He’s tough to tackle. He’s tough to see,” Drayton said. “He has ability to make you miss in space, so that’s a good start to a new beginning with that running back. I think he's gonna be a special player for us moving along.”

Smith had 45 yards on nine carries in last week’s loss to Rutgers. He got the start Saturday and gained 17 yards on his first three carries on the game’s first series as Temple grabbed its early 7-0 lead. His next three carries went for 14, 17 and 11 yards, and he fell into a groove from there.

“It was just trusting the process, trusting my reads, letting everything go slow,” Smith said. “Picking up linebackers, seeing where they’re moving. Just doing what I’ve got to do.”

Temple’s offense rang up 532 total yards and held Norfolk State, which lost to Division II Virginia State two weeks ago in its opener, to 240 total yards and an average of just 3.9 yards per play. Warner finished 14 of 22 passing for 238 yards and an interception after a rough night at Rutgers last week, and wide receiver Amad Anderson led eight Temple pass catchers with five receptions for 79 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Owls’ defense held Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns to just 110 yards passing.

Even in a 33-point win, the Owls still had their blemishes Saturday.

A Tra Thomas offside penalty on third-and-2 helped Norfolk State keep a second-quarter drive alive, one that ended five plays later on a two-yard touchdown pass from Kuhns to wideout Aaron Moore. And in the first quarter, Owls outside linebacker Layton Jordan was called for targeting and disqualified from the game after he was ruled to have led with the crown of his helmet on a hit that put Kuhns out of the game for two plays.

And after Temple held Norfolk State out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter, the Owls got flagged for holding two plays later, which resulted in a safety. Regardless of the field position, that shouldn’t happen against a bad FCS team.

Another reshuffled offensive line

Temple’s offensive line did something it hadn’t done since 2021, which was start the same five players in consecutive weeks. That lasted until Bryce Thoman relieved an injured Rich Rodriguez at center on the game’s third series, and walk-on Jon Fagley eventually replaced a struggling Jackson Pruitt at left guard in the third quarter.

The Owls did what they were supposed to do in carving out sizable running lanes, but they still looked iffy in pass coverage. Warner wasn’t sacked, but he still faced some unnecessary pressure in the pocket and was still getting hit a little too much for Drayton’s liking.

“I still think that our quarterback is taking too many hits,” said Drayon, who did describe Temple’s pass blocking as pretty good. “They’re not coming by way of a sack, but if you just kind of keep your eyes on the play, we’re just giving up too many hits on our quarterback, so it’s a matter of us straining a little bit longer. Technique and fundamentals have got to be on point. We’re about to see a lot of speed coming off the edge this week (against Miami), so that’s going to be even more critical.”

Injury updates

Linebacker Yvandy Rigby and defensive tackle Jerquavion Mahone did not dress for Saturday’s game.

Drayton implied that neither player was dealing with a serious injury, and he said Rigby had a sprained ankle.

“We’ve still got to check in on Rigby and see how that ankle sprain is doing,” Drayton said. “If you ask him, he’s going to tell you he’s playing. That’s the kind of player he is. That’s the kind of person he is. He’s going to do everything he can to get himself back.”

Postgame audio

Listen to Saturday’s postgame interviews here

Stan Drayton

E.J. Warner and Quincy Patterson

Victor Stoffel, Joquez Smith and Darvon Hubbard

Jordan Magee and Tywan Francis