OwlScoop.com has confirmed that Temple guard Jordan Riley has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. On3 was the first to report the news.

Riley recently declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and would have about six weeks to decide if he wants to remain or withdraw and return to college. Multiple sources familiar with his thought process have said he’s likely to return to college after getting an NBA evaluation of his game.

With Riley’s departure, Temple is losing its second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game and leading rebounder (6.0 rpg.) from this past season. The 6-foot-4 rising senior spent the previous two seasons at Georgetown under former head coach Patrick Ewing and averaged less than five points in 16 minutes per game during his sophomore season in 2022-23.

Riley took a step up when he transferred to Temple and became a threat to get to the rim with the ball in his hands and showed off his athleticism under head coach Adam Fisher. Riley scored 16 points in the Owls’ upset win over FAU in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals but struggled in Temple’s loss to UAB in the tournament title game, shooting just 3 of 10 from the floor and committing four turnovers.

The Owls have six players enter the transfer portal this offseason, highlighted by Riley and guards Hysier Miller and Jahlil White. No former Owls have committed to a different program as of Thursday afternoon.