{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 12:44:08 -0500') }}

Josh Pierre-Louis commits to Temple, hopes to bring Owls back to tournament

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Temple landed its first recruit of the Aaron McKie era.Josh Pierre-Louis, the younger brother of Owls rising junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis, committed to Temple Friday. Pierre-Louis, a 6-foot-2, 18...

