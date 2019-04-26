Josh Pierre-Louis scores 14 in Iverson Roundball Classic
Some of the nation’s top talent took the floor on Friday night at Souderton High School for the second annual Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Temple signee Josh Pierre-Louis was among the plethora...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news