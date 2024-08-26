JUCO Recruiting Roundup: Coffeyville's Long picks up offer from Utah State
With the start of the 2024 college football season, the JCGridiron JUCO Recruiting Roundup is back. Here, I will catch up with JUCO prospects to discuss the latest offers they have received. With that being said, let's take a look at some.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news