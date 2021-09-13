Justin Lynch impresses in first start

When Temple took the field Saturday at Akron, all eyes were on true freshman quarterback Justin Lynch, who was making his first start in place of D’Wan Mathis after the Georgia transfer was injured in last week’s game at Rutgers.

Lynch replaced Mathis in the Rutgers game when Temple was down by 12 and struggled mightily. He didn’t complete a pass and turned the ball over twice, including throwing a pick-six.

Saturday’s 45-24 win over Akron could not have been more different. Lynch completed 19 of 23 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third.

Lynch believes his strong performance came from strong preparation and trusting his playmakers on the outside.

“Yea, that is just preparing all week,” Lynch said after the game. “We go in and get a good game plan, and I trust what the coaches say, and I put the trust in the receivers and the older guys on the team. That’s the big thing.”

Although Temple ended up winning by 21 points, the game got off to a rough start. Lynch and the offense began the game with an ugly three-and-out while Akron scored two straight touchdowns that put the Zips ahead 14-0 early.

Lynch and the offense quickly responded on their second drive with a 70-yard Randle Jones touchdown off a push pass when Jones was running in jet motion before the snap.

Lynch said he and the offense never panicked when the team fell behind because he knew there was plenty of time to make a comeback.

“No, it didn’t change anything,” Lynch said. “A whole lot of football game left, especially in the first quarter. You’ve got three quarters left. No confidence lost by anyone.”

Allowing Lynch to get the ball to Temple’s playmakers around the line of scrimmage was the theme of Temple’s offense Saturday. They frequently ran jet motion and bubble screens with Jones, who finished with seven catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Jadan Blue.

The focus on the short passing attack allowed Lynch to get into a rhythm and seemed to prevent him from making the same mistakes with his footwork that caused his pick-six at Rutgers.

Head coach Rod Carey was happy with the way Lynch executed the offense and kept them on schedule.

“He did great,” Carey said. “He operated the offense in the confines of the offense and executed at a high level.”

In the second-half, Temple opened up the offense a little bit and let Lynch throw the ball down the field more. His second touchdown pass to Jones was a 27-yard dime that he dropped right into Jones’ hands over the middle of the field, putting Temple ahead 31-17.

Lynch also made a nice back shoulder throw to Jones for a gain of 17 yards a couple of plays earlier, which set up the touchdown.

“I never had a doubt with Justin,” Jones said. “He puts the work in. He’s a workhorse, so it was just a next man up mentality. When he came in and took the starting role this week, we just worked on the little details of what would make us win this game, and we did just that. He came out firing.”

It is unclear if Lynch will start next week against Boston College, but if he does, the game should serve as a good model for how Temple can be successful with Lynch at the helm.