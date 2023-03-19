After feeling out of place under Billy Napier’s staff at Florida, former 4-star safety Kamar Wilcoxson transferred to Temple in the early signing period. Wilcoxson chose Temple for the family atmosphere he felt during his official visit.

According to the Atlanta native, it wasn’t artificial.

“It has most certainly lived up to the billing,” Wilcoxson said. “Just being here, I’ve been telling my mom pretty much every day, ‘I haven’t had this much fun with football since I was in high school.’”

The 6-foot, 1-inch combo safety has fit right into Temple’s program and safety room. The coaching staff has been impressed with Wilcoxson through winter workouts and the first two weeks of spring practices, placing him as a leading candidate to start opposite of Alex Odom.

Wilcoxson still has three years of eligibility remaining and plans to use those years at Temple. Despite not being as big and storied of a program as Florida, Wilcoxson believes Temple’s several alumni in the NFL prove the Owls are a team that can get him drafted.

Former Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, a second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, was one former Owl Wilcoxson mentioned Thursday, as Ya-Sin played for Wilcoxson’s godfather at Georgia’s Southwest Dekalb High School.

“I like this scheme just because it allows you to be complex as a player,” Wilcoxson said. “I'm able to show off a lot of different things I can do. It's not like I'm just playing one of my strong suits. I'm able to showcase everything and that's one thing that I appreciate.”

Temple also added former Colorado State safety Tywan Francis in the transfer portal. The 5-11 safety finished with 32 total tackles and two pass deflections in 2022.

“I’m seeing flashes of really good ability to cover and make plays on the ball,” Temple safety coach Marvin Clecidor said. “Both those guys, Tywan and Kamar, they’re welcome additions to our team. They’re both very athletic, and the thing that stands out to me the most about both of them is the experience that they add coming from their respective universities. They’re pretty smart kids that have experienced some good football, so all of that makes me very excited to coach those guys.”