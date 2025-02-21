Keeler retains six from support staff

Temple football head coach K.C. Keeler announced Friday that he is retaining six support staff members from former head coach Stan Drayton's staff. Toriana Brown, Nadia Harvin, Nate Nunamaker, Nick Arelo, Nico Pirano and Austin Siegal will represent the lone holdovers from the previous regime.

Arelo, Pirano and Siegal each earned a promotion from Keeler while Brown, Harvin and Nunamaker will return to the roles they previously held.

"In their own ways, they have jumped right in to support me and the new staff,” Keeler said in a statement released Friday morning. “Transitioning can be a difficult time and this group has helped for it to be as seamless as possible. They showed us what 10th and Diamond people are all about."

Harvin will return to her role as executive assistant to the head football coach. She has spent nearly 30 years in football working alongside the head coach, starting in the late 1990s under Bobby Wallace. Harvin has also served in a handful of roles for the university outside of football and was inducted into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.

Arelo joined the Owls staff in March of 2024 and served as a volunteer special teams assistant before becoming a special teams graduate assistant in August of 2024. Under Keeler, Arelo will now serve as a defensive assistant.

Pirano also joined Temple in 2024 and served as the director of football operations. Now after less than a year in the program, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native will be Keeler’s Chief of Staff. In this role, Pirano will work closely with Keeler and help oversee the program on and off the field.

Siegal earned a promotion to assistant director of player personnel. Last season, he served as an assistant director of football operations, working alongside Pirano.

Brown and Nunamaker will also return to their previous positions, with Brown serving as director of on-campus recruiting and Nunamaker as video coordinator. Brown helps set up official and unofficial recruiting visits and helps new student-athletes with their transition to Temple. Nunamaker and his staff film and edit practice and game film and make sure all video requirements are met for scouting.

The half-dozen returners will join a support staff headlined by Temple’s first general manager Clayton Barnes, who followed Keeler from Sam Houston State.

Front page photo by Ryan S. Brandenberg/Temple University