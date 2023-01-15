But Davis flicked a high-arching shot over Jourdain that dropped cleanly through the net at the buzzer and dashed any hopes Temple had of sending the game to overtime.

Jahlil White was initially guarding Davis, with Chandler Lawson inbounding. Memphis forward DeAndre Williams screened White, but Jourdain quickly switched to him and extended his right arm out, doing everything he could other than fouling to make it a tough look for Davis.

While it initially looked as if Memphis would be inbounding from the sideline coming out of the timeout, the officials determined Davis had gotten the ball far enough down the floor into the lane to get the opportunity to inbound from their own baseline on the game’s final play of regulation.

Dunn, who again came off the bench, led Temple with 23 points on 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from three-point range, including the shot that tied the game at 59-59 with 4.8 seconds left to play. Following Dunn’s deep three from the left wing, Davis quickly got the ball up the court, and Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway used his team’s final timeout with 2.1 seconds left to play.

There was one key adjustment before Davis’ game-winning shot, but it had nothing to do with coaching.

Temple dropped to 10-9 overall and 4-2 in American Athletic Conference play with the loss, while Memphis improved to 13-5 and grabbed just its second road win of the season.

After Temple lost a nine-point second-half lead and then tied the game on a late Damian Dunn three-pointer, Kendric Davis broke the Owls’ hearts with a tough, baseline jumper over the outstretched arm of Owls forward Nick Jourdain as the buzzer sounded.

Temple’s season has been marked by one missed opportunity after another, and the Owls’ 61-59 loss to Memphis Sunday at the Liacouras Center fit that description -- with a gut punch thrown in for good measure.

When Aaron McKie was asked if the officials’ decision to allow Memphis to inbound the ball from its baseline had any impact on the game’s ending, Temple’s fourth-year head coach said, “Absolutely.”

“I mean, you’re closer to the basket. I said (to the officials), ‘Well, how did that happen?’ Like, where was the timeout called? So that’s something that I have to take a look at see. [The officials] made their decision. It was final, but that was kind of odd to me. As [Davis] crossed halfcourt, they had called the timeout, so we figured it was going to be on the side, and that’s where they had it at initially, and then they got it under the basket, so it is what it is.”

The numbers

Just a few moments earlier, McKie said Davis’ game-winner was the type of thing that can happen when “you put yourself in those situations,” a reference to the fact that this was certainly a winnable game for Temple, which turned the ball over 17 times and shot just 29.3 percent (17 of 58) overall and a miserable 4 of 29 from three-point range.

Hysier Miller, Zach Hicks and Khalif Battle, who assisted on Dunn’s late three, had particularly rough shooting days, combining for an unsightly 3 of 29 shooting mark from long range. Miller’s 0-for-7 shooting from three-point range included a few open misses, and Battle shot 1-for-10 from three, although his one make from long range did give Temple a short-lived, 56-55 lead with 1:45 to go before Davis took the lead back for Memphis 12 seconds later

But the 17 turnovers that led to 22 Memphis points bothered McKie much more than the poor shooting.

“You’re going to have games like that when you miss shots,” McKie said, “but it’s just the turnovers, and it’s not like early on that they were really getting after us and pressuring us. It was more self-inflicted than anything else. So to me, that’s the frustrating part.

“I thought we followed the game plan. I thought the guys did a pretty good job defensively. I thought early on, we just didn’t read the game and what they were doing. They were switching a lot, and we just weren’t getting off the ball in a timely manner, and we were just out of sorts offensively throughout the game.”

The loss overshadowed one of the better games of Jourdain’s Temple career. The 6-foot-8 sophomore started again and posted season highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. The Owls were able to stay in the game and overcome their abysmal shooting by outrebounding Memphis, 48-31, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points, and shooting 21 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Temple survived an ugly first half

The first 20 minutes were rather forgettable for both teams, but Temple did enough to keep itself in the game, trailing by just 25-23 at the half despite shooting 7-for-27 from the floor and just 1-for-11 from 3-point range, all while committing 11 turnovers.

The Owls kept pace because they went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line, outrebounded the Tigers, 23-16, and got nine offensive boards that helped lead to six second-chance points. And with a group defensive effort that involved a lot of switching, Temple kept Davis in check early and for most of the first half.

Before Davis ultimately hit the game-winner and scored 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting, Temple held the SMU transfer, the league’s leading scorer and reigning conference player of the year to just four first-half points on 2 of 7 shooting in 19 first-half minutes. Davis didn’t get his first basket until 5:29 remained in the first half, and his driving layup with 26 seconds left gave Memphis its two-point halftime advantage.

McKie started a lineup of Jourdain, Kur Jongkuch, Miller, Hicks and Shane Dezonie, opting once again to bring Dunn and Battle off the bench, along with White who, like Dunn, was ejected from Tuesday’s game at Tulsa following a double technical. White, who finished with eight points and 11 rebounds Sunday, had also picked up a technical foul in the loss to Tulane last weekend.

When McKie was asked why he started Dezonie over White, he said it was “just a feel.” Dezonie played a little less than three minutes, missed his only shot and turned it over once before McKie subbed Dunn, Battle and White into the game at the 17:14 mark of the first half.

Temple couldn’t hold a lead for much more than five minutes in the first half and couldn’t put any distance between itself and Memphis, in part, because Miller and Battle combined to shoot 1-for-12 in the first half.

Williams, Memphis’ 26-year-old, 6-9 fifth-year forward had eight of Memphis’ first 10 points and 13 in the first half on 5 of 10 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. He came into Sunday’s game shooting just 9 of 26 from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 20 points and nine rebounds, as he and Davis were the only two Memphis players to score in double figures.

The Tigers played Sunday without guard Alex Lomax, Memphis’ third-leading scorer .

Momentum swings

Temple opened up its largest lead of the game at 45-36 courtesy of a 9-3 run, capped by consecutive baskets from White, but Memphis responded with a 7-0 run concluded by an Elijah McCadden three-point play that cut the lead to two. The Tigers later tied the game at 51-51 on a three-pointer from Davis and eventually went ahead by four on free throws by Williams and Lawson before two foul shots from Jourdain and Battle’s late three allowed Temple to reclaim the lead at 56-55 with 1:45 to go.

But when Temple went ahead by nine with 8:49 to go following a driving layup from White, it couldn’t put Memphis away.

“We always find ourselves in segments of the game,” McKie said, “and when we got that nine-point lead, that was the chance for us to really extend that lead. And for some reason, and this has been all season long, it shifts on us. Turnover here, turnover there.”

Temple did, in fact, turn the ball over twice during Memphis’ 7-0 run.

A different perspective?

Memphis came into Sunday shooting a league-best 47.3 percent, and Temple held the Tigers well below their scoring average of 79.5 points per game.

Defense wasn’t really the problem in Sunday’s loss, right down to the final shot when Jourdain did just about everything he could to contest Davis’ game-winner.

It’s not to say Dunn was happy with the loss, but he was a tad more upbeat than downtrodden when talking to reporters.

“Prepping for today, we just talked about playing with our edge and just being competitive on the defensive end first,” Dunn said. “I just think we took a big step today.”

A frustrated Temple fan base probably won’t see it this way, but Dunn wasn’t wrong about the defense. The turnovers and the shooting, however, were another story Sunday and cost the Owls a win over a Memphis team that came into the game 50th in the NET rankings.

“We’re just playing solid defense,” Dunn added. “So as long as we stick to that and stay grounded to that, I think we’ll be fine.”

Fine is a relative term, of course. Barring a sweep of No. 1 Houston and a top-two finish in the conference standings, Temple doesn’t have any hope at this point of landing an at-large NCAA Tournament bid and will have to win the conference tournament in Fort Worth in March to reach its first appearance in the Big Dance under McKie, who is now in his fourth season.

Jamille Reynolds update

The Owls’ 6-10 starting center who was averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting better than 60 percent from the floor, hasn’t played since Temple’s Dec. 10 loss at Penn due to a right thumb injury that the program initially said would cause him to miss six to eight weeks.

Asked about Reynolds after Sunday’s game, McKie said he didn’t want to speculate too much about a return date.

“Hopefully sooner than later,” McKie said of the UCF transfer. “He’s getting closer. He’s got his cast off now. … I don’t think he really has much strength in his thumb, which is a big part of playing basketball. You need your thumbs. So we’ll see as time goes on with him and when we can get him back.”

Postgame audio

Listen to the postgame interviews with Aaron McKie, Damian Dunn and Nick Journdain here.

Aaron McKie

Damian Dunn and Nick Jourdain