Following a win at No. 1 Houston Sunday, Temple kept its momentum going by surviving a 79-76 overtime win over the feisty USF Bulls Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center.

The back-and-forth slugfest, something Temple is used to this season, featured 11 ties and six lead changes. Temple did snatch a 10 point lead with a little less than eight minutes to go in regulation when Jahlil White hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, but the Bulls came all the way back to tie the game with 1:42 left in regulation on a three-point play by center Russel Tchewa.

USF had the chance to win the game before overtime, but Selton Miguel air balled a three with two seconds left to prompt a shot clock violation, and Damian Dunn missed a long three-point attempt that skimmed the front of the rim, sending the game to overtime.

Khalif Battle led the way for Temple with 25 points, including seven of the Owls’ nine points in overtime He had just six points in the first half, and it looked like he would struggle from the field as he has of late.

But Battle turned it on in the second half with 19 points in the second half and overtime, and his two free throws with 21 seconds left game Temple its three-point cushion down the stretch.

USF had the ball down three with 21 seconds left, but Dunn drew a charge on Tchewa that looked to put Temple in control with just 9.4 seconds left in overtime. Then when it appeared that Dunn was fouled on the inbound pass and would be going to the free throw line, the officials instead ruled that he had stepped out of bounds after reviewing the play.

USF guard Tyler Harris missed what would have been a game-tying three to force a second overtime, and Temple escaped with its first overtime win of the season, improving to 13-9 overall and 7-2 in American Athletic Conference play to remain in second place in the league standings. The Owls had previously lost overtime games to Wagner and Vanderbilt earlier in the season.

USF, meanwhile, fell to 9-12 overall and 2-6 in the American.

The Owls fought hard and survived one they could not afford to lose, and McKie didn’t seem pleased with the missed call late in overtime that gave USF a chance to tie the game.

“I don’t want to get into that,” McKie said. “I looked more toward Damian to make sure he secured that ball, because that’s all we talked about was just securing that ball, and they have to foul. I saw it myself. I was just hoping they called the foul. They (the officials) missed a lot (of calls), and that’s how games can get chippy, when you let it get like that. We’re OK with playing like that, but you’ve got to clean it up so it doesn’t get to that point, especially at the end of games, because that’s when guys get hurt.”

Temple also held Harris, USF’s leading scorer, to just four points on 1 of 11 shooting. Harris came into the game averaging 17 points per game, and his only made field goal was a three-pointer that tied the game at 34-34 heading to halftime.

It marked the second consecutive game where Temple keyed in on and limited the opposing team’s best backcourt player, as the Owls held Houston’s leading scorer Marcus Sasser to 12 points Sunday.

Dunn continued his recent success for the Owls with 15 points and seven rebounds, using a 5 of 6 performance from the free-throw line to overcome his 4 of 11 shooting from the floor. His seven rebounds tied a season high that he initially set back on Nov. 18 in Temple’s win over Rutgers.

Having Battle and Dunn partner as key scoring contributors hasn’t always been the case this season, but Wednesday night’s win was more evidence that they’re both starting to look more comfortable playing off the bench together. They played 32 and 36 minutes, respectively.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own (opinion),” Dunn said when asked about the notion that he and Battle haven’t always been able to play well together. “We know we can play together. I think we’ve displayed that on several occasions through several stretches of games, and we just feed off each other’s energy. When he has it rolling, you’ve got to give him the ball and let him do his thing. He’s one that can not score one half and then go for 20 in the second half in 10 minutes. So we just know how to read each other and when to let each other do our own things and just feed off each other’s energy.”

Center Jamille Reynolds returned for the Owls in his first game since Dec. 10 at Penn following thumb surgery. He played 12 minutes and chipped in two points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.

The first half was very sloppy and inconsistent. Both teams had scoring and field-goal droughts that lasted more than five minutes, and there were 19 combined turnovers, with Temple responsible for 10 of them. 10 of those.

With Harris struggling, USF was led by fifth-year senior Keyshwan Bryant, who had 21 points off the bench on 8 of 12 shooting. Tchewa, the Bulls’ imposing, 7-foot center, had 15 points and seven rebounds in 39 minutes, Miguel had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, and forward Corey Walker Jr. chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.