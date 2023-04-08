Temple held its annual Cherry and White game at the Edberg-Olson Football Complex Saturday afternoon, allowing coaches and fans to see how incoming players look and how returning players have progressed since the end of last season.

In an intrasquad scrimmage where the score wasn’t really the important thing, the offense defeated the defense, 65-28. In addition to the traditional scoring methods, the defense was able to earn points for things like sacks (two points), three and outs (one point), fourth-down or two-point-conversion stops (three points) and turnovers (three points.) The offense earned an extra three points for explosive plays (runs of 12-plus yards and completed throws of 18-plus yards.)

Sixteen Owls were inactive Saturday, as Temple was banged up all spring long, a reason head coach Stan Drayton gave as to why he would never vote in favor of replacing spring games with scrimmages with other FBS programs.

Listen to all of Saturday's postgame interviews here.

Stan Drayton

E.J. Warner

David Martin-Robinson

Jordan Magee

D'Wan Mathis

Jalen McMurray

Demerick Morris

The following players did not play Saturday.:

Offense: OL James Faminu, OL Jimto Obidegwu, OL Wisdom Quarshie, OL Richard Rodriguez, OL Victor Stoffel, OL Bryce Thoman, TE Jordan Smith and WR Ian Stewart.

Defense: DL Joseph Appiah Darkwa, DL Jerquavion Mahone, CB Kaleb Barnett, CB Elijah Clark, CB Daiyaan Hawkins, LB Jacob Hollins, S Muheem McCargo and EDGE Tra Thomas.

The day began with position drills, followed by 7-on-7s. After those drills, the team went through in-game scenarios, including 2-minute drills, red zone drills and a full live scrimmage.

As is typically the case, Temple used a limited playbook during the spring game, valuing reps and health more than anything. Despite the limitations, several Owls stood out from the rest.

Tywan Francis

Redshirt-senior safety Tywan Francis filled running lanes, had solid coverage, and made plays off the edge.

Although the Colorado State transfer is listed as a safety, he played most of his snaps as the nickel cornerback.

Francis came downhill often, making plays in the backfield. His fluidity in coverage resulted in a team-high two pass breakups.

Kyle Williams

Coming into the spring, Temple’s running back room was looking for a player who could rejuvenate a position group that produced the third-worst FBS rushing offense last season. Freshman running back Kyle Williams showed Saturday that he might have the ability to do that.

The Harrisburg High School product led Temple’s running backs in snaps and made the best of his opportunities.

“You definitely see the elusiveness,” sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner said. “His quickness and his ability to go outside, go inside, stuff like that. He’s a really talented kid.”

Williams’ footwork and vision allowed him to find open holes his offensive line created. He used his explosiveness to get through those holes and finished his runs with power, falling forward after tackles to tally 47 yards on five carries.

He didn’t lack in the receiving game either. Williams ran swing routes that, when targeted, he caught cleanly, and showed some run-after-the-catch ability by getting directly up the field.