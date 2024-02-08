When you’re in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the conference standings like Temple is, there are a lot of reasons why things aren’t working out.

It’s easy, of course, to point to the fact that the Owls are the third-worst shooting team among 351 Division I college basketball programs in America. Only 15 more teams in the country are averaging more three-point attempts per game than Temple, but the Owls are 323rd nationally in three-point percentage.

Again, not good.

But there were the Owls, down three to Memphis Wednesday night with less than eight minutes to go after having trailed by as many as 23 in the first half. They cut it to three twice more, and their 52% shooting in the second half was partly to thank for the near comeback.

The shooting wasn’t the problem.

The turnovers were.

Seven miscues inside the game’s last five minutes cost Temple as much as anything in an 84-77 loss to Memphis at the Liacouras Center, one that dropped the Owls to 8-14 overall and dead last in the American Athletic Conference at 1-9 in league play.

Temple hasn’t felt the joy of a win since a seven-point victory over Wichita State back on Jan. 7. Two of the last three losses have come in overtime, and three of the last four have been by seven points or less.

David Jones’ 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jahvon Quinerly’s 19 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and his 6-foot-10 frame certainly played a role in pushing Temple’s losing streak down the road, but the late-game turnovers were a killer for the Owls. Of the seven in the last five minutes, Jordan Riley had three of them and Jahlil White had two.

“I feel like in this game, you’re gonna make mistakes,” said White, who otherwise had a very solid game that included a team-high 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting and 8 of 11 from the foul line to go with eight rebounds. “And that’s all it is. It’s the nature of the game that comes with the game.”

Temple is a respectable 51st nationally in turnover margin, so statistically speaking, that hasn’t been as much of an issue as the poor shooting. But finding a capable ballhandler beyond starting point guard Hysier Miller has been an issue, and it was evident again Thursday night.

Riley’s first turnover down the stretch came courtesy of a steal by former Temple forward Nick Jourdain, who left the Owls for Memphis via the transfer portal not long after the program parted ways with former head coach Aaron McKie. Tomlin hit 1 of 2 at the line 23 seconds later to put the Tigers ahead by eight at 73-65 with 3:54 to go.

Then, a little more than two minutes later, Riley turned it over again. And again, he was picked by Jourdain. Temple was down five at that point with a chance to make it a one-possession game, but Riley’s turnover, one of his four on the night, gave way to a Jonathan Pierre three-pointer on the ensuing possession that pushed the Memphis lead back out to eight at 76-68 with 1:35 left.

Even so, Temple still clawed back to get within three again after Matteo Picarelli hit his only bucket of the night, a three that made it an 80-77 game with 27 seconds to go. Then Jones hit 1 of 2 from the line two seconds later, giving the ball back to Temple down four with a little bit of life.

But seven seconds later, Shane Dezonie got picked clean by Jones, who collected six steals in adding to his impressive stat line.

Temple turned it over 18 times, with 10 coming in the second half.

After the Owls fell behind by 45-27 at halftime, the teams exchanged 8-0 runs in the second half, with Temple scoring the first eight out of halftime to cut the deficit to 10 before Memphis reeled off the next eight points in a span of just 38 seconds, with Malcolm Dandridge scoring five of those eight points and Zion Stanford and Hysier Miller committing turnovers along the way.

The lack of communication on the defensive end in the first half, first-year head coach Adam Fisher said, bothered him as much as anything else.

“We didn’t talk,” Fisher said. “They got open shots. We weren’t strong with the ball. I just said ‘I'm not gonna watch this. I'm gonna play whoever's playing Temple basketball.

“So we switched some guys up. We started the second half. That group did some good stuff to go. I don't know. Maybe it's the whiteout. Maybe it's great atmosphere. We came out a little star-struck, and I was annoyed at that. But we challenged those guys at halftime: defend and rebound. And I thought the only thing we did differently to start the half? We communicated. We talked and we rebounded. That was the only differences. We missed layups in the first half. We missed some open shots. That stuff will come. I’m not worried about that. But the defense and the talk and the rebounding, I thought that we did a good job in the first four minutes (of the second half.)”

In addition to his two late-game steals, Jourdain started for Memphis and collected 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. He admitted to being nervous at the outset of the game in his first game back at Temple since transferring before settling down.

The Owls roster he saw Wednesday night was of course much different than last year’s when he played with since-departed transfers like Damian Dunn, Jamille Reynolds and Zach Hicks.

Asked for his scouting report on this year’s Temple team, Jourdain praised White and Miller and used the word ‘interesting’ more than once to describe the Owls’ new playstyle.

“I'm proud of Jahlil,” Jourdain began. “If y'all don't know, he was not a good free-throw shooter in the past few years. So seeing him at those foul shots … Obviously, he's on the opposing team, so I’m like, ‘miss,’ but I'm proud of him on that. And I'm proud of Fabb (Miller) stepping into his bigger role, hitting big shots. Obviously, he's been a volume shooter this year, but he's hitting his shots, and I hope he catches his stride from here on out.

“But aside from that, their playstyle is interesting. They want to get a lot of threes up. They want to play fast. they want to play fair. So it's, uh, it's interesting. But overall, I'm proud of the dudes that I played with, how they worked on their game, and where they're at. Like Shane Dezonie as well. He didn't play a lot last year, and now he's obviously doing a lot better.

A potential bright spot for Temple moving ahead into the weekend with Charlotte coming to the Liacouras Center Sunday was the play of Stanford, who scored 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench, the most playing time the freshman has seen since Temple’s Dec. 10 win over UAlbany up at the Barclays Center. He added five rebounds, and all four of his assists came in the second half.

“His challenge is defending and rebounding,” Fisher said of Stanford. “That was our challenge to him. Can you defend? Can you rebound? And I got on him early. There were a couple plays in the first half defensively, he was not ready. And we said to him at halftime, ‘It's grow-up time. Go do it on that end. You're one of the most talented offensive players on our team, but you got to do it on that end for us,’ And I thought he stepped up. … So that's something again, he's a guy can really score the ball, super talented, but we need him to do it on the defensive end.”

Watch Wednesday night's postgame press conferences here.