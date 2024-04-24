The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Greer III, the son of former Temple star and Adam Fisher's Chief of Staff Lynn Greer II, chose Temple over interest from programs like Seton Hall and Villanova. According to a source, Greer III made the decision to come to Temple earlier this month and signed his financial aid paperwork last week prior to going public with his decision.

Originally a member of the class of 2020 at Roman Catholic, Greer was slated to take an official visit to Temple, where his dad scored 2,099 points, in September 2019 before deciding to reclassify into the class of 2021. Greer III ultimately left Roman and did his final prep year at IMG Academy In Florida before signing with Dayton over offers from schools like Villanova, Miami and Florida. Greer III's time at Dayton only lasted one semester, however, before he transferred to Billy Lange's St. Joseph's program.

While on Hawk Hill, Greer III started 61 games and averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Hawks. As a Hawk, Greer III played with the ball in his hand a fair amount, as he recorded at least five assists in 19 of his St. Joe's games and finished in the top 10 in the Atlantic 10 in assists per game both years. Greer III also scored at a fairly consistent rate with the Hawks, including eight 20-point performances and one 31-point performance.

With the addition of Greer III to a transfer class that already includes New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr, Fisher and his staff has shored up a backcourt that lost both Hysier Miller and Jordan Riley to the transfer portal. While Mashburn Jr. has just one year to play at Temple, Greer III could have two years of eligibility left depending on how the NCAA views his lone season at Dayton. Greer appeared in just 10 games at Dayton before leaving the program as a mid-year transfer.

With the additions of Greer III and Mashburn Jr, Temple now has four open scholarships to fill in the coming weeks and months. In addition to Miller and Riley, former Temple players Jahil White, Taj Thweatt, Emmanuel Okpomo and Deuce Roberts left the program when the transfer portal opened earlier this month.