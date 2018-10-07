Ticker
Legacy recruit Mohammad Kamara recaps Temple-ECU game visit

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Temple hosted linebacker Mohammad Kamara, one of the Owls’ top remaining priorities in the 2019 recruiting class, for a game visit Saturday. Kamara was on hand to see Temple’s 49-6 blowout win over...

