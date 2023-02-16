In a game Temple desperately needed to snap its three-game losing streak, Jaykwon Walton and Wichita State had other plans.

The Shockers defeated the Owls 79-65 Thursday night at the Liacouras Center, extending Temple’s losing streak to four games in a game of runs.

The biggest was the one that hurt the Owls most. The Shockers closed out the final 6 minutes and 6 seconds on a 21-3 run.

Temple, meanwhile, hit just 1 of its last 10 shots.

It was a forgettable stretch of basketball for a team that has done a complete 180 since the end of January.

“We can’t string together no stops,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said. “We’re allowing teams to come out early and make shots, get comfortable, and we did nothing to offset that.”

Temple fell to 14-13 overall and 8-6 in American Athletic Conference play, while Wichita State improved to 14-12 and 7-7 in conference play.

The Shockers had four players reach double digits, including Craig Porter Jr. with 10, James Rojas with 11, Kenny Pohto with 12, and Walton, who led the way with 21. All nine players who stepped on the floor for the Shockers scored in the win.

Khalif Battle struggled in the loss for the Owls, as he went scoreless in just 17 minutes, missed all four of his shot attempts, and played just three minutes in the second half.

It was Battle’s first scoreless game of the season and his lowest point total since scoring just two points in the Owls' overtime loss to Vanderbilt back on Nov. 15.

And just like he did back on that November night, McKie didn’t have much to say about limiting Battle’s playing time Thursday night.

“Just a decision I made,” McKie said on keeping Battle on the bench for most of the second half.

Hysier Miller and Zach Hicks led Temple with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Damian Dunn added 14 in the loss for the Owls.

Final run

Temple trailed by 41-33 at halftime but eventually used a 13-0 run to take a 62-58 lead with 9:48 remaining in the second half. Then came Wichita State’s 21-3 run to close out the game.

The run saw the Owls go scoreless from the 6:23 mark until just 55 seconds remained, with three ugly turnovers and bad shot selection.

“We were on a 13-0 run, so everyone was energized and making stops,” Hicks said. “I feel anytime [we face] something like adversity, we just fall apart from each other.”

Momentum swings

Both teams started the first half well from beyond the arc, as Temple and Wichita State’s first two baskets were from three-point range.

The Owls and Shockers then went back and forth, trading baskets with nine total lead changes in the opening half.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the Shockers started to extend their lead with a 13-2 scoring run in three minutes. Porter Jr. closed out the half by slicing his way to the basket as time expired to create Wichita State’s 41-33 halftime lead.

Temple opened the second half with a 12-6 run to tie the game at 47-47 with 14:04 remaining in the second half, thanks to dunks from forwards Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White.

The Owls and the Shockers continued to trade runs late in the second half. Wichita State enjoyed an 11-2 run before Temple responded with a 13-0 run, starting with a Jourdain three-pointer at the 9:48 mark of the second half.

The numbers

Paint play was clearly a struggle for Temple. Wichita State outrebounded the Owls 42-26, leading to 12-second chance points for the Shockers. They also outscored Temple in the paint by 30-18.

Despite Battle’s struggles, Temple still shot relatively well from beyond the arc at 42 percent (10 of 24), thanks to Miller and Hicks, who shot 42 percent collectively from three at 6 of 14, while the Shockers shot 38 percent from three-point range at 10 of 26.

Temple once again struggled from the free-throw line, shooting just 9 of 15 from the foul line, while Wichita State shot 15 of 19 from the charity stripe.

“Sometimes we watch boxing, and we see a guy with a busted eye, lip bleeding,” McKie said about the physicality. “In the boxer's mind, ‘They’re going to have to carry me off,’ and you got to sort of have that mindset.”

Temple clearly did not, and the Owls look nothing like the team that had strung together a four-game winning streak that included a victory over then-No. 1 Houston less than a month ago.

Instead, they look very much like a team that will struggle to beat anyone in the conference tournament next month in Fort Worth and be shut out of postseason play once again.

Up next

Temple will stay on North Broad Street as it looks to sweep the season series against Tulsa (5-20, 1-13 American Athletic Conference) Sunday at the Liacouras Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Front page photo by Don Otto.